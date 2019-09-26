First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
SL in PAK Sep 27, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
SL in PAK Sep 29, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pavan Deshpande, Krishnappa Gowtham's heroics guide Karnataka to huge victory over Jharkhand

Jharkhand were bowled out for 162 in 37.5 overs as all-rounder K Gowtham finished with 5 for 43 from 7.5 overs.

Press Trust of India, Sep 26, 2019 20:57:46 IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka thrashed Jharkhand by 123 runs in their Elite Group 'A' match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday.

After the first two days of the Bengaluru leg were washed out, the home team, sent in to bat by Jharkhand, made 285 for 9 in 50 overs, riding on Pavan Deshpande's 70 (59 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) and half-centuries from captain Manish Pandey (52, 44 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (58, 83 balls, 7 fours).

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pavan Deshpande, Krishnappa Gowthams heroics guide Karnataka to huge victory over Jharkhand

Representative image. Reuters

Jharkhand were bowled out for 162 in 37.5 overs as all-rounder K Gowtham finished with 5 for 43 from 7.5 overs.

Opener KL Rahul, who was part of the India T20 team that tied the T20 series 1-1 with South Africa and has been dropped from the Test squad, made 29 from 51 balls with a lone four.

The 76-run partnership between Pandey and Deshpande in a little over 12 overs gave the Karnataka innings the momentum after a sluggish run-rate till then.

Right-arm medium-pacers Rahul Shukla (4/43) and Anand Singh (4/52) picked up eight wickets among themselves and ensured that Karnataka did not post a total above 300.

Chasing 286 for victory, Jharkhand got off to a promising start before skipper Ishan Kishan's dismissal derailed their innings.

The talented left-hander fell with the score at 25, nicking one from Abhimanyu Mithun to keeper KV Siddarth for 11.

The Jharkhand team lost wickets in quick succession to be struggling at 97 for 5 in 25.2 overs.

Saurabh Tiwary (43, 54 balls, 6 fours) was the top- scorer, while opener Anand Singh made 32.

Brief scores: Karnataka 285 for 9 in 50 overs (Pavan Deshpande 70, Manish Pandey 52, Rahul Shukka 4/43, Anand Singh 4/52) beat Jharkhand 162 all out in 37.5 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 43, K Gowtham 5/46, Shreyas Gopal 2/39) by 123 runs.

Points: Karnataka: 4, Jharkhand: 0.

Goa 107 for 9 in 21 overs (Amogh Desai 23, Prithvi Raj Yarra 5/21) lost to Andhra 112 for 3 in 20.2 overs (Ricky Bhui 46 not out, Karan Shinde 33 not out).

Points: Andhra: 4, Goa:0.

Kerala 186 for 9 in 34 overs (Vinoop Sheela Manoharan 47, Vishnu Vinod 41, Chirag Jani 3/23) lost to Saurashtra 187 for 7 in 33.4 overs (Aripit Vasavada 92 not out, Asif K M 2/43, Basil Thampi 2/45) by three wickets.

Points Saurashtra 4, Kerala 0.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 20:57:46 IST

Tags : Cricket, Jharkhand, Jharkhand Cricket Team, Karnataka, Karnataka Cricket Team, KL Rahul, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manish Pandey, Pavan Deshpande, Sports, SportsTracker, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all