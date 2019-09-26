Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pavan Deshpande, Krishnappa Gowtham's heroics guide Karnataka to huge victory over Jharkhand
Jharkhand were bowled out for 162 in 37.5 overs as all-rounder K Gowtham finished with 5 for 43 from 7.5 overs.
Bengaluru: Karnataka thrashed Jharkhand by 123 runs in their Elite Group 'A' match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday.
After the first two days of the Bengaluru leg were washed out, the home team, sent in to bat by Jharkhand, made 285 for 9 in 50 overs, riding on Pavan Deshpande's 70 (59 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) and half-centuries from captain Manish Pandey (52, 44 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (58, 83 balls, 7 fours).
Representative image. Reuters
Jharkhand were bowled out for 162 in 37.5 overs as all-rounder K Gowtham finished with 5 for 43 from 7.5 overs.
Opener KL Rahul, who was part of the India T20 team that tied the T20 series 1-1 with South Africa and has been dropped from the Test squad, made 29 from 51 balls with a lone four.
The 76-run partnership between Pandey and Deshpande in a little over 12 overs gave the Karnataka innings the momentum after a sluggish run-rate till then.
Right-arm medium-pacers Rahul Shukla (4/43) and Anand Singh (4/52) picked up eight wickets among themselves and ensured that Karnataka did not post a total above 300.
Chasing 286 for victory, Jharkhand got off to a promising start before skipper Ishan Kishan's dismissal derailed their innings.
The talented left-hander fell with the score at 25, nicking one from Abhimanyu Mithun to keeper KV Siddarth for 11.
The Jharkhand team lost wickets in quick succession to be struggling at 97 for 5 in 25.2 overs.
Saurabh Tiwary (43, 54 balls, 6 fours) was the top- scorer, while opener Anand Singh made 32.
Brief scores: Karnataka 285 for 9 in 50 overs (Pavan Deshpande 70, Manish Pandey 52, Rahul Shukka 4/43, Anand Singh 4/52) beat Jharkhand 162 all out in 37.5 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 43, K Gowtham 5/46, Shreyas Gopal 2/39) by 123 runs.
Points: Karnataka: 4, Jharkhand: 0.
Goa 107 for 9 in 21 overs (Amogh Desai 23, Prithvi Raj Yarra 5/21) lost to Andhra 112 for 3 in 20.2 overs (Ricky Bhui 46 not out, Karan Shinde 33 not out).
Points: Andhra: 4, Goa:0.
Kerala 186 for 9 in 34 overs (Vinoop Sheela Manoharan 47, Vishnu Vinod 41, Chirag Jani 3/23) lost to Saurashtra 187 for 7 in 33.4 overs (Aripit Vasavada 92 not out, Asif K M 2/43, Basil Thampi 2/45) by three wickets.
Points Saurashtra 4, Kerala 0.
