Vijay Hazare Trophy: Nitish Rana's ton goes in vain as Vidarbha register five-wicket win over Delhi; Uttarakhand thrash Meghalaya
Put in to bat, Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Hiten Dalal (2) fell cheaply to pacer Yash Thakur. Spinner Akshay Karnewar removed captain Dhruv Shorey for just 10 leaving Delhi reeling at 29 for three.
Nitish Rana's unbeaten century went in vain as Vidarbha put up a brilliant all round performance to register a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Friday.
Rana scored an unbeaten 100 before scalping three wickets for Delhi.
However, Vidarbha opener Faiz Fazal (92) and captain Wasim Jaffer (42) guided the side to their third win of the tournament after the bowlers restricted Delhi to a modest 207 for eight.
Representational image. Getty Images
Put in to bat, Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Hiten Dalal (2) fell cheaply to pacer Yash Thakur. Spinner Akshay Karnewar removed captain Dhruv Shorey for just 10 leaving Delhi reeling at 29 for three.
Wicket-keeper batsman Anuj Rawat (54) and Rana (100 not out) then began the difficult task of repairing the damage. The duo stitched a 79-run partnership which was broken when Rawat was dismissed by Aditya Sarwate.
With no batsman staying long enough to build a partnership, Rana played a responsible knock. He hit eight sixes and three fours, that lifted Delhi to 207.
Thakur, Sarwate and Sanjay Ragunath picked two wickets each for Vidrabha.
In reply, Vidrabha also began on a dodgy note.
India speedster Navdeep Saini provided Delhi with the early breakthrough, getting rid of opener Sanjay Raghunath (2).
Fazal and Jaffar then added 73 runs before the latter was dismissed by Pawan Negi.
Akshay Wadkar chipped in with a useful 34 as well. However, Fazal, who looked in top form, departed when the side still required 31 runs from 9.5 overs.
In the end, Delhi couldn't defend the score with Vidrabha comfortably reaching the target with 11 balls to spare.
For Delhi, Rana was the pick of the bowlers returning with figures of 3/36.
Brief Scores
Delhi : 207/8 in 50 overs (Nitish Rana 100 not out; Yash Thakur 2/27)
Vidrabha: 208/5 in 48.1 overs (Faiz Fazal 92; Rana 3/36).
Uttarakhand thrash Meghalaya by 120 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Uttarakhand put up a superlative show to thrash Meghalaya by 120 runs and keep their qualifying hopes alive from the Plate Group in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament here on Friday.
Electing to bat, Uttarakhand set the pace with opener Karn Kaushal slamming a run-a-ball 103 (10x4, 4x6) in a 151-run second wicket partnership with Tanmay Srivastava (76) to pile up a challenging 294/9 in the stipulated 50 overs.
In reply, Meghalaya were dismissed for 174 in just 42.4 overs with opener Raj Biswa top-scoring for 74 as Uttarakhand sealed their fourth victory from seven matches to remain two points shy of the leaders Pondicherry in the Plate Group standings.
Brief Scores
At Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium: Uttarakhand 294/9; 50 overs (Karn Kaushal 103, Tanmay Srivastava 76; Sanjay Yadav 3/55, Akash Chowdhary 3/61). Meghalaya 174; 42.4 overs (Raj Biswa 74; Avneesh Sudha 3/16, Vaibhav Singh Panwar 3/35). Uttarakhand won by 120 runs. Points: Uttarakhand 4, Meghalaya 0.
At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Sikkim 138; 44.3 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 3/28, Imliwati Lemtur 3/28, Tahmeed Rahman 2/16). Nagaland 140/6; 36.5 overs (Ishwar Chaudhary 3/29). Nagaland won by 4 wickets. Points: Nagaland 4, Sikkim 0.
At Tanush Academy Ground: Arunachal Pradesh 225/7; 50 overs (Rahul Dalal 84, Uvais Ahmad 58 not out; Priyojit Singh 3/41). Manipur 143; 41.3 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 3/22, Shashwat Kohli 2/5, Samarth Seth 2/30). Arunachal Pradesh won by 82 runs. Points: Arunachal Pradesh 4, Manipur 0.
Updated Date:
Oct 11, 2019 20:44:19 IST
