Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan misses Services game after being admitted to hospital in Ranchi

On Sunday, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was admitted to a Ranchi hospital ahead of his team’s game against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Khan’s father Naushad Khan reportedly told India Today that the cricketer has been suffering from kidney-related issues for a significant period of time. As the kidney stone caused him severe pain, Khan needed to be rushed to the hospital. His absence turned out to be a major blow for the Mumbai side as they went on to endure a massive 8-wicket defeat against Services.

However, according to Naushad, it was a minor issue but quite painful which forced them to take him to the hospital immediately. “He (Sarfaraz) has been dealing with a kidney stone for a while. It was mild but the condition was uncomfortable. He was experiencing a lot of pain. As a result, he needed to be brought to the hospital. Currently, he is fine,” he explained.

Khan is expected to make his return to the Mumbai unit soon and will likely feature in their next game against Maharashtra. He has presently been in a swashbuckling form. Though he is waiting for his chance to showcase his talent in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, his performance in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year was commendable.

The right-handed batter finished the campaign as its highest run-getter with as many as 982 runs to his name. Regarding his remarkable form, the youngster is anticipated to earn his call-up for the November-December India A tour of Bangladesh.

Mumbai kicked off their run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an easy victory in the first match against Bengal. But, they failed to hold on to that momentum in the second match. On Sunday, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side batted first and posted a decent 264 runs on the board in 50 overs thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 122-ball 104. The other Mumbai batters except skipper Rahane and Shams Mulani failed to make any notable contribution.

In response, the Services’ opening pair of Shubham Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan shone with the bat and scored 135 and 100 runs respectively. The foundation worked out well as Rajal Paliwal’s Services brought the chase down with almost four overs left to spare.