Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai-Vidarbha clash at Alur abandoned due to rains
All the three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A to be played on Monday in Karnataka, including the Mumbai-Vidarbha clash, were abandoned following rains, leading the teams involved to share points.
Alur: All the three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A to be played on Monday in Karnataka, including the Mumbai-Vidarbha clash, were abandoned following rains, leading the teams involved to share points.
Representational Image. Getty Images
"Our match was washed out due to rains," an official, who is with the Mumbai team, said.
Both Vidarbha and Mumbai, which were to clash in Alur near Bengaluru, shared two points each.
Earlier in the 50-over tournament, Mumbai had won all their three games, against Baroda, Karnataka and Railways.
Another Group A match — Baroda versus Punjab — which was also to be played in Alur, was abandoned.
The two teams got two points each.
The Goa versus Karnataka match, which was to be played in Bengaluru, was abandoned and the two teams shared points.
The next round of the Hazare Trophy Elite Group A matches will be played on Wednesday with Baroda taking on Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh clashing with Vidarbha and Maharashtra up against Railways.
Group B
All three matches of Group B in the Vijay Hazare Trophy were completely washed out due to heavy rain in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi were scheduled to play Uttar Pradesh in Palam while Hyderabad were to face Andhra.
At the Ferozshah Kotla, Kerala had opted to field against Madhya Pradesh before rain played spoilsport.
All teams were awarded two points each for no result.
Updated Date:
Sep 24, 2018
