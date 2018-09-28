Bengaluru: Mumbai continued their winning streak in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after they defeated Punjab by 43 runs in an Elite Group A match in Bengaluru on Friday.

Asked to bat, opener Jay Bista top-scored for the domestic giants with a patient 68 off 75 balls.

Courtesy his knock, Mumbai managed to put 245 on the board in 49 overs.

Akhil Herwadkar (32), one down Siddesh Lad (35) and experienced Suryakumar Yadav (31) got desired starts but were unable to convert them to big scores as Punjab bowlers struck at regular intervals.

They crippled the lower-middle order, but a quick fire 30 from 14 balls by pacer Shardul Thakur ensured that Mumbai went past the 240-run mark.

For Punjab, Manpreet Singh Grewal (2-28), Mayank Markande (2-25) and Mandeep Singh (2-40) were among the wickets.

Mumbai bowlers, who came out all guns blazing, bundled out Punjab for 202, with pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (3-18) and Thakur (3-53) doing the bulk of the damage.

For Punjab, batters Shubman Gill (40), Anmolpreet Singh (35), Mandeep Singh (32) and Yuvraj Singh (26) got starts but faltered at crucial moments in the game.

Wicket-keeper Abhishek Gupta (33 not out) showed some resistance but ran out of partners at the other end and could not take his side home.

This is Mumbais fourth win, having earlier defeated Baroda, Karnataka and Railways. Their game against Vidarbha was washed out due to rains.

In two other matches of the Elite Group A held in Alur, Maharashtra defeated Himachal Pradesh by 83 runs, riding on opener Ruturaj Gaikwads 114, while Baroda thrashed Goa by 133 runs with Krunal Pandya taking a five-wicket haul.

Summarised Scores: Mumbai 245 all out in 49 overs (Jay Bista 68, Siddesh Lad 35, Manpreet Singh Grewal 2-28) won against Punjab 202 all out in 44.3 overs (Shubman Gill 40, Anmolpreet Singh 35, Dhawal Kulkarni 3-18) by 43 runs.

At Alur: Maharashtra 278 all out in 49.5 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 114, Rohit Motwani 53, K D Singh 1-21) defeated Himachal Pradesh 195 all out in 44.2 overs (Nikhil Gangta 76, Ankush Bains 62, Samad Fallah 3-18) by 83 runs.

Baroda 281/5 in 50 overs (Kedar Devdar 107, Deepak Hooda 71, Krishan Das 2-53)won against Goa 148 all out in 42.3 overs (Amit Verma 59, Sumiran Amonkar 35, Krunal Pandya 6-41) by 133 runs.