Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jharkhand triumph over Gujarat; Tamil Nadu crash out after losing to J&K

Meanwhile, Bengal defeated Rajasthan by six wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match

Press Trust of India, October 08, 2018

Chennai: Jharkhand continued its winning run, defeating Gujarat while host Tamil Nadu's made its exit following its loss to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group'C' League here on Sunday.

In another match, Bengal trounced Team Rajasthan by six wickets.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Gujarat was bundled out for 107 in 25 overs in a reduced game by Jharkhand, who overhauled the target in 21.4 overs.

Tamil Nadu looked in a strong position before a collapse saw it being dismissed for 168 in 39.4 overs.

J&K secured a win after early hiccups, thanks to captain Parvez Rasool's unbeaten 71.

Brief scores: Team Rajasthan 177 for nine in 43 overs (Manendra Singh 31,Mahipal Lomror 79 not out (86b, 2x4, 6x6), Ishan Porel four for 30) lost to Bengal 181 for four in 37.4 overs (Vivek Singh 65 (50b, 10x4, 2x6), (skipper) Manoj Tiwary 56 not out (116b, 3x4), Anustup Majumdar 36 not out).

Points: Bengal 4; Rajasthan 0.

Gujarat 107 in 25 overs (Piyush Chawla 41 not out, Varun Aaron three for 21) lost to Jharkhand 108 for five in 21.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 64 (52b, 3x4, 4x6s), Piyush Chawla three for 21).

Points: Jharkhand 4; Gujarat 0.

Tamil Nadu 168 in 39.4 overs (Abhinav Mukund 49, M Vijay 44, Umar Nazir 4 for 26) lost to J&K 169 fo six in 40.3 overs Shubham Singh Pundir 30, Parvez Rasool 71 not out (70b, 3x4, 2x6), CV Varun three for 34).

Points: J&K 4; Tamil Nadu 0.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018

