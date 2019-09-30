First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SIN T20I Tri-Series | Match 3 Sep 29, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Singapore beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
VAN in MAL | 1st T20I Sep 29, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
VAN in MAL Oct 01, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Freedom Trophy Oct 02, 2019
IND vs SA
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ishan Porel's six-wicket haul guides Bengal to win over J&K; Madhya Pradesh beat Bihar

Gujarat outclassed Tripura by 101 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy thanks to Bhargav Merai's 125 off 135 balls as CT Gaja and RB Kalaria took two wickets each.

Press Trust of India, Sep 30, 2019 20:01:39 IST

Jaipur: Highly-rated fast bowler Ishan Porel came up with a six-wicket haul to star in Bengal's eight-wicket win over Jammu & Kashmir in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group 'C' match here on Monday.

J&K batted after captain Parvez Rasool won the toss and was in trouble in the 4th over as Porel, who worked up good pace, sent back Qamnran Iqbal (1) and Shubham Khajuria, who has been in good form for a duck.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ishan Porels six-wicket haul guides Bengal to win over J&K; Madhya Pradesh beat Bihar

Representational image. Reuters

Shubam Singh Pundir followed a few deliveries later, dismissed by Ashoke Dinda for a duck to leave J&K at 7 for 3.

Rearguard action by Fazil Rashid (43) and Ram Dayal (57 not out) helped J&K reach 169.

Openers Shreevats Goswami (86, 80 balls) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (51) got Bengal off to a superb start and the team romped home in 28 overs to take 4 points.

In the other games, Madhya Pradesh thrashed Bihar by seven wickets while Gujarat outclassed Tripura by 101 runs thanks to Bhargav Merai's 125.

Brief scores: Bihar 137 all out in 40.4 overs (Ashutosh Aman 25, Shasheem Rathour 25, Mihir Hirwani 4/29, Gourav Yadav 3/41) lost to Madhya Pradesh 138 for 3 in 27.4 overs (Rajit Patidar 48, M S Raghav 46). MP: 4 points, Bihar: 0.

Jammu & Kashmir 169 all out in 48.2 overs (Ram Dayal 57 not out, Fazil Rashid 43, Ishan Porel 6/34, Ashoke Dinda 2/27) lost to Bengal 175 for 2 in 28 overs (Shreevats Goswami 86 not out, Abhimanyu Easwaran 51, Manoj Tiwary 27 not out). Bengal: 4 points, J&K: 0.

Gujarat 305 all out in 50 overs (Bhargav Merai 125 (135 balls, 13 fours), Manprit Juneja 50, Axar Patel 45, Rujul Bhatt 40, Ajoy Sarkar 3 for 68) beat Tripura 204 for 8 in 50 overs (Milind 103 not out, Mishra 62 not out, C T Gaja 2/17, R B Kalaria 2/30). Gujarat: 4 points, Bengal: 0 points.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 20:01:39 IST

Tags : Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ashoke Dinda, Bengal, BIhar, Cricket, Fazil Rashid, Indian Cricket, Ishan Porel, Madhya Pradesh, Parvez Rasool, Ram Dayal, Shreevats Goswami, Shubam Singh Pundir, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all