Mumbai: India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be playing for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, an official from the cricket body said Tuesday.

Mumbai who have topped Group A have made it to the quarters of the National One Day tournament.

The Vinayak Samant-coached team remained undefeated in the League stage and two of their matches were washed out.

"Rohit will be playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals," the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"He will join the team on the 11th and will be playing in the quarter-final as an opener," said another official, who is along with the team in Karnataka.

According to MCA sources, Rohit could also feature in the semi-finals of the tournament, if the team makes it.

Recently Rohit, who has a splendid One Day record, had led India to Asia Cup triumph held in United Arab Emirates.

The quarter-finals for the tournament will start on 14 October, with the semi-finals on 17 and 18 October and the final on Saturday 20 October, all scheduled in Bengaluru.

Mumbai's opponent is yet to be officially declared but in most likelihood it will play Bihar in the quarters.