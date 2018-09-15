Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gautam Gambhir to lead Delhi; Rishabh Pant to play first three matches
Rising sensation Rishabh Pant will play the first three matches for Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting 19 September. Gautam Gambhir to lead Delhi.
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 118 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
UP govt's decision to release Bhim Army chief early may be part of strategy to wean SC community away from BSP
-
Arun Jaitley boasts about 'phenomenal' success of Swachh Bharat 'people's movement', says it improved quality of life
-
Pakistan foreign minister to visit Afghanistan: Taliban threat means Islamabad has an upper hand over Kabul
-
Premier League: Chelsea, Liverpool extend unbeaten run; defending champions Manchester City beat Fulham
-
Destination Wedding movie review: Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves marry unsparing wit with their relentless charm
-
Government announces 5 measures to save Rupee: The mess is uglier than it appears; cosmetic measures won't do the trick
-
प्रमुख पार्टियों के बहिष्कार के चलते गवर्नर के लिए जम्मू-कश्मीर निकाय चुनाव कराना आसान नहीं
-
राहुल का आरोप, PM मोदी के 'चहेते' CBI अधिकारी ने माल्या को भगाया
-
राजस्थान बीजेपी को शाह का सहारा, लेकिन कांग्रेस की अपनी मुश्किलें भी कम नहीं
-
चेकअप के लिए AIIMS में भर्ती हुए मनोहर पर्रिकर, विशेष विमान से लाए गए दिल्ली
-
तेलंगाना में अमित शाह: 'वोटबैंक और तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति कर रही है TRS'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: Rising sensation Rishabh Pant, who scored his maiden Test hundred in England, will play the first three matches for Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting 19 September.
However, veteran Ishant Sharma has been rested after a gruelling England series where he sustained an ankle injury on the fourth day of the fifth Test.
File photo of Gautam Gambhir. AFP
The 15-member team will be led by Gautam Gambhir and Dhruv Shorey will be his deputy. Gambhir has been handed back the captaincy after a gap of one year.
Pant, who captained Delhi to Ranji Trophy final last year, didn't take up the leadership role as he is a certainty in the Indian Test squad for the West Indies series, starting 4 October.
With the consistent Shorey also expected to travel to New Zealand with the India A team, the selection committee chaired by Amit Bhandari decided to fall back on the experience of Gambhir, who is no longer in national reckoning.
The only new face in the squad is rookie all-rounder Pranshu Vajayran, who bats left handed and bowls medium.
All the performers of last year along with talented players from U-22 side has been picked for the tournament.
Reasonably experienced players like Unmukt Chand, Manan Sharma, Nitish Rana and Pawan Negi are all in the squad along with youngsters like basmen Lalit Yadav and Hiten Dalal. The U-22 pacers Simarjeet Singh and Gauav Kumar have also found berths in the senior team.
Simarjeet, however, was called for suspect action during last year's CK Nayudu Trophy and had to undergo action correction.
Squad: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Dhruv Shorey (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Manan Sharma, Pawan Negi, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Gaurav Kumar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Simarjeet Singh, Pranshu Vijayran.
Delhi's Itinerary (All matches at Kotla and Palam) (Elite B)
20 September: vs Saurashtra
21 September: vs Hyderabad
24 September: vs Uttar Pradesh
26 September: vs Odisha
28 September: vs Kerala
2 October: vs Andhra
4 October: vs Madha Pradesh
8 October: vs Chattisgarh
Updated Date:
Sep 15, 2018
Also See
Duleep Trophy: Rain spoils Aditya Sarwate's five-for as India Blue advance to final after holding India Green to draw
India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara showcases God-given talent with gritty century to silence doubters
Mumbai Cricket Association names 15-man squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy; Ajinkya Rahane to captain side