First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
SL in PAK Sep 27, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
SL in PAK Sep 29, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi's Navdeep Saini shines against Haryana before rain plays spoilsport at Vadodara

India pacer Navdeep Saini helped Delhi bundle out Haryana for 154 but rain forced them to share points for the second day in a row in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vadodara on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Sep 25, 2019 20:27:52 IST

Vadodara: India pacer Navdeep Saini helped Delhi bundle out Haryana for 154 but rain forced them to share points for the second day in a row in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vadodara on Wednesday.

While no play was possible in all three games of Group B at Vadodara on Tuesday, rain played spoilsport soon after Delhi dismissed Haryana in 32.4 overs with Saini taking four wickets for 36 runs in 6.4 overs.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhis Navdeep Saini shines against Haryana before rain plays spoilsport at Vadodara

File image of Navdeep Saini. AP

Spinners Manan Sharma and Pawan Negi shared two wickets each.

The top-scorer for Haryana was Pramod Chandila, who made 58 off 57 balls.

Delhi could bat only for 1.3 overs before rain arrived at the Darshanam Sports and Education Academy Cricket Ground. Both teams shared two points each for the abandoned game.

Haryana had India leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing eleven and Delhi had Rishabh Pant, who has copped criticism of late for his reckless strokemaking in India colours.

Rishabh would be aiming to get some runs under his belt ahead of the Test series against South Africa starting 2 October in Visakhapatnam.

The games between Baroda and Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh and Punjab too were abandoned.

Young opener Shubman Gill, who has been picked for the South Africa series, made 23 as Punjab struggled to 169 for nine in 42 overs.

In response, Himachal were 22 for one in eight overs before rain stopped play.

At the Reliance Stadium, Baroda were reeling at 91 for eight against Uttar Pradesh before play was called off.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 20:27:52 IST

Tags : Cricket, Delhi, Haryana, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Sports, SportsTracker, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all