Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi's Navdeep Saini shines against Haryana before rain plays spoilsport at Vadodara
India pacer Navdeep Saini helped Delhi bundle out Haryana for 154 but rain forced them to share points for the second day in a row in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vadodara on Wednesday.
Vadodara: India pacer Navdeep Saini helped Delhi bundle out Haryana for 154 but rain forced them to share points for the second day in a row in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vadodara on Wednesday.
While no play was possible in all three games of Group B at Vadodara on Tuesday, rain played spoilsport soon after Delhi dismissed Haryana in 32.4 overs with Saini taking four wickets for 36 runs in 6.4 overs.
File image of Navdeep Saini. AP
Spinners Manan Sharma and Pawan Negi shared two wickets each.
The top-scorer for Haryana was Pramod Chandila, who made 58 off 57 balls.
Delhi could bat only for 1.3 overs before rain arrived at the Darshanam Sports and Education Academy Cricket Ground. Both teams shared two points each for the abandoned game.
Haryana had India leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing eleven and Delhi had Rishabh Pant, who has copped criticism of late for his reckless strokemaking in India colours.
Rishabh would be aiming to get some runs under his belt ahead of the Test series against South Africa starting 2 October in Visakhapatnam.
The games between Baroda and Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh and Punjab too were abandoned.
Young opener Shubman Gill, who has been picked for the South Africa series, made 23 as Punjab struggled to 169 for nine in 42 overs.
In response, Himachal were 22 for one in eight overs before rain stopped play.
At the Reliance Stadium, Baroda were reeling at 91 for eight against Uttar Pradesh before play was called off.
Updated Date:
Sep 25, 2019 20:27:52 IST
