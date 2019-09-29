Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chhattisgarh continues winning run, beat Andhra by 56 runs
Chhattisgarh, who had stunned defending champions Mumbai on Saturday, crawled to 268/9 in their allotted 50 overs at the Alur cricket stadium II near here.
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs CHH Chhattisgarh beat Andhra by 56 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GOA Vs JHA Goa beat Jharkhand by 42 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs KER Kerala beat Hyderabad by 62 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs SIK Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs PUD Match Abandoned
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW Match Abandoned
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs NEP Nepal beat Singapore by 9 wickets
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 ZIM Vs NEP Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 30th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 30th, 2019, 02:40 PM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs BIH - Sep 30th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TRI - Sep 30th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN vs JK - Sep 30th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Bihar floods: Heavy rains claim 7 lives; IMD issues red alert for 9 districts, including East-West Champaran, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi
-
Amid tightly-choreographed festivities for Beijing's 70th anniversary, Hong Kong leads global 'anti-China' rallies; protesters to hold unsanctioned march
-
'Bloodbath in Kashmir': Imran Khan's UNGA speech may have verged on the hysterical, but his call to action for radicals is 'most dangerous'
-
Formula 1 2019: Lewis Hamilton returns to victorious ways at Russian Grand Prix, ends Ferrari’s winning streak
-
As droughts blight Asia, organisations are creating toolkits for victims of the crises
-
‘UP govt embracing, protecting Chinmayanand’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP for not charging leader with rape in Shahjahanpur case
-
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, RRR, Baahubali: Decoding Telugu cinema’s obsession with period dramas
-
RBI places Lakshmi Vilas Bank under prompt corrective action; directors probed for alleged fraud
-
At exhibition celebrating Kala Bhavana, questions about guru-shishya tradition, how we frame legacies
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Bengaluru: Chhattisgarh continued its winning run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beating Andhra by 56 runs in the Elite Group A game here on Sunday.
Asked to bat first, Chhattisgarh, who had stunned defending champions Mumbai on Saturday, crawled to 268/9 in their allotted 50 overs at the Alur cricket stadium II near here.
After opener Jiwanjyot Singh (16) fell early, Shashank Chandrakar (54) and one-down Ashutosh Singh (75) rallied the innings with their 50-run stand for the second wicket.
Shashank and skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia (16) fell cheaply, but that did not deter Ashutosh from playing his shots as he completed his 50 in 71 balls. His 93-ball knock had six fours.
Representational Image. Getty Images
But the Andhra bowlers made a significant comeback as they did not allow the opposition batsman to settle. Ashutosh walked back to the pavilion, following which Amandeep Khare (27) also fell early. Then only Shashank Singh made a quick- fire 45 off 25 balls, with two fours and four sixes, to ensure that his team got past the 260-run mark.
The chase began well for Andhra as their openers conjured 48 for the first wicket before Ashwin Hebber (22) was caught by Puneet Datey off Shashank Singh. Another opener D B Prashanth Kumar (44) and K S Bharat also fell as Andhra were in a spot of bother at 90-3.
Chhatisgarh bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and the Andhra innings eventually folded up at 212, way short of their target. Shashank Singh, an offie (3-37) was the pick of the bowlers, while right-arm medium pacer Puneet Datey (2-40) and slow-left arm orthodox Ajay Mandal (2 -34) grabbed two wickets each.
In another Elite Group A match at Alur, Kerala defeated Hyderabad by 62 runs, with right-arm medium pacer KM Asif shinning with the ball and returning with figures of 4-34 as he rattled the Hyderabad batting order.
And in the third match of the Elite Group A held at Just Cricket here, Goa defeated Jharkhand by 42 runs to bag four points.
Brief Scores: Chhattisgarh 268/9 (Ashutosh Singh 75, Shashank Chandrakar 54; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3-63) defeat Andhra 212 all out (D B Prashant Kumar 44, K V Sasikanth 35; Shashank Singh 3-37) by 56 runs. Chhattisgarh 4 points, Andhra 0 points.
Kerala 227/9 (Sanju Samson 36, Rahul P 35; Ajay Dev Goud 3-52) beat Hyderabad 165 all out (Tanmay Agarwal 69, J Mallikarjun 24, K M Asif 4-34) by 62 runs. Kerala 4 points, Hyderabad 0 points.
Goa 266/8 (Aditya Kaushik 117, C M Gautam 40, Rahul Shukla 6-33) beat Jharkhand 224 all out (Ishan Kishan 43, Anukul Roy 40; Darshan Misal 4-35) by 42 runs. Goa 4 points, Jharkhand 0 points.
Updated Date:
Sep 29, 2019 19:55:00 IST
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Skipper Unmukt Chand's unbeaten 80 guides Uttarakhand to 7-wicket win over Assam
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vijay Shankar smashes 91 on return from injury; KL Rahul shines in Karnataka's win over Kerala
Vijay Hazare Trophy: BCCI looks at rescheduling rain-affected fixtures after 17 of 30 matches get affected