Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary slams Sanjay Manjrekar after 'slow over rate' tweet
Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary on Wednesday slammed Sanjay Manjrekar after the former India cricketer criticised his team for slow over rate during a Vijay Hazare match.
Chennai: Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary on Wednesday slammed Sanjay Manjrekar after the former India cricketer criticised his team for slow over rate during a Vijay Hazare match.
Taking exception to Manjrekar's post that Bengal had taken over four hours to bowl the quota of 50 overs, Tiwary listed out reasons for the delay and said it would have been better if he had called up the management of the two teams to find out.
Jharkhand were declared winner via the VJD method after the match was stopped due to bad light with team at 264 for nine in 49 pursuit of 268 for victory against Bengal (267 for 8).
"Vijay Hazare match between Bengal & Jharkhand could not be completed. Had to be decided by VJD method. Why? Fading light. Why? Slow over rates! Bowling team took 4 hours 18 minutes to bowl their 50 overs!," Manjrekar tweeted.
File Image of Manoj Tiwary (R) PTI
In response, Tiwary wrote: "Wud hav really appreciated if u cud had asked d team management from both d teams by Callin them up over d phone if u really want 2 know d reasons rather than posting in twitter and asking d followers. In my opinion it sends d wrong message 2 d people who follows u Sir."
In a series of tweets, the Bengal captain also made it clear that there were interruptions due to different reasons.
"In short I want 2 update u on why it had happened, d first reason being d venue, where d ball was not easy 2 find once it was goin inside d jungle, d second reason being d extreme hot whether conditions, d third reason being one batsman got cramped in his whole body," he tweeted.
Also, he said the batsman who suffered cramps required assistance on the ground, which took a lot of time.
"Nd he needed Physio's assistance inside d grnd where it took lots of time,he had 2 b taken off d grnd after d check which took time Nd d fourth reason being there was an inspection of d bat which he was using in d middle of his innings wen v noticed his bat's blade," Tiwary wrote.
The Bengal batsman, who has played 12 ODIs and two T20 internationals for the country, also said they played the game with honesty.
"V play dis game wit utmost honesty. Plz don't post questions 2 d followers rather than plz tag us on issues related to our teams and ask 4 d reasons if u want 2. Our followers r our honest cricket fans and I believe d right message along wit right indications needs 2 reach them," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, a few Twitter users hit out at Manjrekar for making such comments.
Manjrekar had recently been trolled for his comments against Cheteshwar Pujara during the Test series against England.
Oct 03, 2018
