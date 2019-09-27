First Cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy: BCCI looks at rescheduling rain-affected fixtures after 17 of 30 matches get affected

The matches which were affected by rain in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 will be rescheduled. In the first three days of the tournament, nearly 17 of the 30 games were abandoned or ended in a no result.

Asian News International, Sep 27, 2019 16:23:31 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working out a schedule to try and fit in as many of the affected games as possible.

Representative photo. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working out a schedule to try and fit in as many of the affected games as possible.

"We are working on the rescheduling and it should be done soon. We want to have as many matches as possible. Three of the groups were affected, A, B, and D due to unseasonal rains, so we're looking at how to accommodate those. The matches in Jaipur have gone on smoothly," ESPNcricinfo quoted BCCI General Manager Saba Karim as saying.

The tournament is being played across four cities — Bengaluru, Dehradun, Jaipur and Vadodara. Matches in Bengaluru and Vadodara, where Groups A and B are playing, have been particularly badly hit. Dehradun, where Group D games are being held, has also been affected, with only Jaipur's Group C matches progressing as scheduled.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 16:23:31 IST

