Vijay Hazare Trophy: Baroda thrash Railways by 180 runs; Bihar script record win against Sikkim
Baroda put up a comprehensive all-round performance to thrash Railways by 180 runs in their Elite Group A game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Bengaluru: Baroda put up a comprehensive all-round performance to thrash Railways by 180 runs in their Elite Group A game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Sunday.
With this victory, Baroda stay in the hunt to make it to the next round as five teams from the group can make it to the second round based on points and NRR.
Opting to bat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Baroda posted a healthy 269 for 9 on the board before bundling out Railways for a paltry 89.
Baroda opener Aditya Waghmode (74) top-scored while medium pacer Babashafi Pathan (5-25) grabbed a five-wicket haul as the two starred in their side's victory.
Representational Image. BCCI
Baroda were off to a positive start with Kedar Devdhar (44) and Waghmode putting on 88 for the first wicket.
One down Krunal Pandya (62) and skipper Deepak Hooda (54) played their part to perfection before the Railways bowlers made a good comeback to restrict Baroda to 269.
Then Baroda bowlers, led by right-arm medium pacer Pathan, blew away the Railways batsmen.
Pathan was ably supported by Lukman Meriwala (2-14) while Atit Sheth and Krunal also shared the spoils.
Such was the dominance by Baroda bowlers that no Railways batsman could even individually cross the 25-run mark.
In another Elite Group A encounter at Alur, spinners Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham starred in Karnataka's six-wicket win against Vidarbha by sharing six wickets equally.
Experienced Suryakumar Yadav (123 not out) notched up a gritty hundred to help Mumbai register a six-wicket win against Himachal Pradesh in another Elite Group A game.
Summarised Scores: At Bengaluru: Baroda 269/9 in 50 overs (Aditya Waghmode 74, Krunal Pandya 62, Manish Rao 3-30) bt Railways 89 all out in 24 (Manish Rao 23 not out, Saurabh Wakaskar 17, Babashafi Pathan 5-25) by 180 runs.
At Alur: Vidarbha 125 all out in 36.2 overs (Ganesh Satish 50, Atharva Taide 32, Shreyas Gopal 3-13) lost to Karnataka 129/4 in 32.3 overs (Kaunain Abbas 35 not out, Gopal 34 not out, Yash Thakur 3-22) by six wickets.
Himachal Pradesh 269/6 in 50 overs (Prashant Chopra 86, Rishi Dhawan 53 not out, Shivam Dubey 2-41) lost to Mumbai 270/4 in 44.3 overs (Surya Kumar Yadav 123 not out, Shams Mulani 41 not out, Rishi Dhawan 2-42) by six wickets.
Bihar script record 292-run win against Sikkim
Anand: Bihar shot out Sikkim for 46 on the way to a record 292-run win in a plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy domestic one-dayers in Anand on Sunday.
This is the biggest win in terms of runs in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, eclipsing Baroda's win by 279 runs against Assam last season.
Sent in, Bihar amassed 338 for six in the stipulated 50 overs with Rahmatullah smashing a 103-ball 156 before retiring hurt with the team's score at 307. He struck 10 boundaries and eight sixes.
Opener Babul Kumar (92 from 112 balls) lent fine support at the other end as the duo put on 166 runs for the second wicket to set the platform.
In reply, just two Sikkim batsmen registered double digit scores, as their innings ended in 31 overs at the Shastri Maidan.
Skipper Keshav Kumar (3/7) and Anunay Singh (3/12) starred with the ball and received fine support from Rehan Khan (2/10).
This was Bihar's fifth win in a row as they consolidated their lead with 22 points from six matches, six clear of second-placed Uttarkhand.
Uttarakhand also remained in the hunt with an easy eight-wicket win over Meghalaya at the Moti Bagh ground in Vadodara.
Left-arm pacer Shubham Saundiyal (2/30) took two wickets in his first two overs to reduce Meghalaya to 8/2 inside four overs.
Later, Vaibhav Bhatt (3/9) and Deepak Dhapola (2/18) capitalised on the start to bundle out Meghalaya for 141 in 41.2 overs.
Opener Vineet Saxena steered Uttarakhand's chase with an unbeaten 66 from 87 balls as they cruised to the target with 114 balls to spare.
Summarised Scores:
At Anand: Bihar 338/6; 50 overs (MD Rahmatullah 156, Babul Kumar 92) beat Sikkim 46; 31 overs (Keshav Kumar 3/7, Anunay Singh 3/12) by 292 runs.
At Vadodara: Meghalaya 141; 41.2 overs (Yogesh Nagar 44; Vaibhav Bhatt 3/9) lost to Uttarakhand 143/2; 31 overs (Vineet Saxena 66 not out) by eight wickets.
At Nadiad: Manipur 144; 43.3 overs (Yashpal Singh 41) lost to Nagaland 147/1; 34.2 overs (Sedezhalie Rupero 52 not out, KB Pawan 50 not out) by nine wickets.
Updated Date:
Sep 30, 2018
