Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhinav Mukund, Vijay Shankar's 191-run partnership guides Tamil Nadu to big win over Madhya Pradesh
Dinesh Karthik joined in the fun as he pulverised the hapless MP attack for a 28-ball 65 in a thoroughly dominant performance by Tamil Nadu
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 VID Vs ODS Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs UP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs GOA Kerala beat Goa by 104 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs KAR Karnataka beat Saurashtra by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs BIH Rajasthan beat Bihar by 159 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Bengal beat Tripura by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Services by 48 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs SIK - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN vs MIZ - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs AP - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
IIP contracts by 1.1% in August: Indian economy is waiting for a Santa to cheer it with bags full of money
-
Modi-Xi Mamallapuram meet may achieve little beyond optics due to power imbalance between India, China
-
Findings from Keeladi excavation site have a clear message for modern cities: Cherish your water, or perish
-
Four dead, three injured in shooting in New York's Brooklyn, no arrests yet, say cops
-
Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: Debutant Manju Rani enters final; MC Mary Kom among three Indians with bronze finish
-
INLD releases manifesto for Haryana Assembly polls, promises farm loan waiver, jobs and unemployment allowance to youth
-
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie review — Vince Gilligan gives Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman a fitting epilogue
-
Victims of an unfinished city: Lavasa's regulations row has left villagers fighting for their land
-
GST may have flaws but we cannot damn it; it is 'kanoon' of the country, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Jaipur: Abhinav Mukund (147, 139 balls, 17 fours, 2 sixes) and Vijay Shankar (90, 93 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) pulverised the Madhya Pradesh attack to help Tamil Nadu pile up 360 for 4 on the way to a massive 211-run win in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group 'C' match here on Saturday.
It was the eighth successive win for the Dinesh Karthik-led side, which has been in tremendous form. Gujarat lies in the second spot, having won all its seven games.
File image of Tamil Nadu batsman Abhinav Mukund. AP
Dinesh Karthik too joined in the fun as he pulverised the hapless MP attack for a 28-ball 65 (8 fours, 3 sixes) in a thoroughly dominant performance by Tamil Nadu.
Madhya Pradesh was sent on a leather hunt after its captain Naman Ojha invited Tamil Nadu to bat after winning the toss.
The stylish Mukund, who has been in superb form right through t, he tournament and Murali Vijay (24, 20 balls, 4 fours) started off in right earnest before the latter was bowled by Ishwar Pandey.
Baba Aparajith, who has been in excellent touch for Tamil Nadu, fell for just six, run out by Anand Singh Bais. That brought Mukund and in-form Vijay Shankar, who simply toyed with the MP attack that had no answer to the duo's batting.
In a splendid 191-run partnership the two made sure Tamil Nadu had a solid foundation, which Karthik built on.
Mukund, apart from some lovely drives, lofted two big sixes, while Shankar was his usual flamboyant self.
Once Shankar and Mukund, whose 100 came off 108 balls, departed, it was Karthik's turn to sizzle.
Karthik, who has displayed his abilities at the highest level, tore into the MP attack and the bowlers were at their wits' end as he blasted boundaries and three sixes to all parts of the ground.
Chasing 361 for a win, Madhya Pradesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was never in the hunt, collapsing to 149 all out in the 29th over from 100 for 3.
Leggie M Ashwin took 3 wickets for 14 runs while Aparajith hastened the end, taking two wickets in the four balls he bowled.
Tamil Nadu takes on Gujarat in its final league fixture on 16 October.
Brief scores:
Tamil Nadu 360 for 4 in 50 overs (Abhinav Mukund 147, Vijay Shankar 90, Dinesh Karthik 65 not out) beat Madhya Pradesh 149 all out in 28.4 overs (Anand Singh Bais 34, M Ashwin 3/14, Aparajith 2/0, Abhishek Tanwar 2/39, R Sai Kishore 2/42).
TN: 4 points, MP: 0.
Rajasthan 268 for 5 in 50 overs (Deepak Chahar 63 not out, R K Bishnoi 61 not, YB Kothari 59, Cheta Bist 49, Mohd Sarfaraz Ashraf 3/34) beat Bihar 109 all out in 36.3 overs (Rahmat Ullah 38, Chiranjivi Kumar 32, Rahul Chahar 4/45).
Rajasthan: 4 points, Bihar: 0.
Tripura 235 for 9 in 50 overs (Udiyan Bose 85 (120 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes), Milind Kumar 64, M B Murasingh 31, Shivendra Singh 3/47) lost to Railways 201 for 7 in 43.3 overs (Karn Sharma 85 not out (71 balls, 3 fours, 6 sixes), Arindam Ghosh 60, AS Sarkar 2/35, Neelambuj Vats 2/38).
Railways: 4 points, Tripura: 0.
Updated Date:
Oct 12, 2019 19:11:39 IST
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith shine in Tamil Nadu' win over Tripura; Punjab beat Haryana
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vijay Shankar smashes 91 on return from injury; KL Rahul shines in Karnataka's win over Kerala
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Navdeep Saini shines in Delhi's win over Baroda; Murali Vijay's ton powers Tamil Nadu