Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith shine as Tamil Nadu thrash Tripura for sixth straight win
Abhinav Mukund (84) and Baba Aparajith (87) shone as Tamil Nadu thrashed Tripura by 187 runs for its sixth straight win in Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament on Sunday.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs TRI Tamil Nadu beat Tripura by 187 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs JK Services beat Jammu and Kashmir by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs RAJ Rajasthan tied with Railways
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs HAR Punjab beat Haryana by 3 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat India Women by 105 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 132 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NEP Vs HK Nepal beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs IRE Oman beat Ireland by 43 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 203 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 7th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 7th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 9th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs CHA - Oct 7th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND vs KAR - Oct 7th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH vs SAU - Oct 7th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami's second innings skills adds further meat to hosts' invincible home recipe
-
4 people killed, five wounded after gunman opens fire at Kansas city bar in US; no arrests yet
-
Finding Vilnius on a journey through Lithuania — a hidden jewel by the Baltic Sea
-
War director Siddharth Anand on Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff being his first choices, and balancing their screen time
-
IAF demand for 200 more planes rendered redundant by fall in conventional war, rise of cyberspace conflict
-
The Queer Take: Dating apps promised a world of possibilities, but may have caged us further instead
-
Economic slowdown: Here are five more reforms Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can look at to kick-start growth engines
-
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Discord among BJP, Shiv Sena cadres may deprive 'natural allies' of large victory margins
-
NBA India Games 2019 diary: Red-eye flights, pink flamingos and Larry Bird gets MVP treatment
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Jaipur: Abhinav Mukund (84) and Baba Aparajith (87) shone as Tamil Nadu thrashed Tripura by 187 runs for its sixth straight win in Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament on Sunday.
File image of Tamil Nadu batsman Abhinav Mukund. AP
After posting an imposing 315 for 8 in 50 overs riding on impressive knocks by Mukund and Aparajith, Tamil Nadu shot out Tripura for 128 in 34.3 overs with left-arm pacer T Natarajan taking three wickets to pocket four points.
Spinners R Sai Kishore and M Ashwin picked up 2 scalps each as Tamil Nadu made short work of Tripura to take its tally to 24 points. Chasing 316 for victory, Tripura never seemed to be in the hunt as it kept losing wickets at regular intervals and slid for 105 for 4 to 128 all out in the 35th over.
After a steady opening stand of 34, Vijay Shankar provided the first breakthrough for Tamil Nadu as Udiyan Bose was caught by Murali Vijay for 20 with the score on 27.
There was no meaningful partnership as Natarajan and the other bowlers kept the Tripura batsmen on a leash. Pratuysh Singh (24) and Milind, who also contributed 24 made useful contributions.
Leggie Ashwin finished things off by having Ajoy Sarkar caught by Abhinav Mukund for a duck. Batting first after winning the toss, the experienced Murali Vijay (18), who scored a ton in the previous game against Jammu and Kashmir, fell lbw to MB Mura Singh after spanking four boundaries and looking in good touch.
The left-handed opener Abhinav Mukund, who was joined by Aparajith and the two played attractive shots on both sides of the wicket. Their 128-run partnership for the second wicket provided a solid platform for Tamil Nadu.
Out-of-favour Test opener Mukund, who has been in good form, scoring two half-centuries, and Aparajith, who has four 50s in the tournament so far, adopted contrasting methods to keep the runs coming.
Mukund hit some superb drives while Aparajith was not afraid to hit the ball in the air and hit four big sixes. Mukund looked good to get a century, but fell 16 short, nicking one from Neelambuj Vats to the wicketkeeper NN Sen Choudhury.
Similarily, Aparajith missed out on a ton, being run out by Tripura captain MB Mura Singh for a well-compiled 87. Skipper Dinesh Karthik looked in fine form, stroking fluently from the word go, and his quickfire 64-run partnership with MS Washington Sundar (36) for the fourth wicket put the team in a strong position.
However, the dismissal of Karthik (40), Vijay Shankar (1) and Sundar in the space of four runs, pegged Tamil Nadu back, as the side finished with 315 for in 50 overs.
In another match, Rahul Singh Gahlaut smashed 124 not out (101 balls, 10 fours, 8 sixes) to power Services to a seven-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 315 for 8 in 50 overs (Abhinav Mukund 84 (87 balls, 11 fours), Baba Aparajith 87 (97 balls, 2 four, 4 sixes), Dinesh Karthik 40, Washington Sundar 36, Ajoy Sarkar 3/51, Neelambuj Vats 2/60) beat Tripura 128 all out in 34.3 overs (Pratyush Singh 24, Milind 24, T Natarajan 3/22, M Ashwin 2/13).
TN: 4 points, Tripura: 0.
Jammu & Kashmir 189 all out in 48.3 overs (Paras Sharma 49, Fazil Rashid 39, Diwesh Gurudev Pathania 4/39, Varun Choudhary 2/27) lost to Services 190 for 3 in 34.2 overs (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 124 not out (101 balls, 10 fours, 8 sixes, Rajat Paliwal 49).
Services: 4 points, J&K: 0.
Rajasthan 206 all out in 47.4 overs (Arjit Gupta 90, R K Bishnoi 37, Chetan Bist 30, Himanshu Sangwan 4/44, Ananta Sinha 3/51) vs Railways 206 for 8 in 50 overs (Dinesh Mor 92 not out, AR Lamba 4/15).
Rajasthan: 2 points, Railways: 2 points.
Updated Date:
Oct 06, 2019 18:51:13 IST
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith and Dinesh Karthik's fifties guide Tamil Nadu to easy win over Rajasthan
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Dinesh Karthik's knock of 95, K Vignesh's five-for script Tamil Nadu's massive victory over Services
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vijay Shankar smashes 91 on return from injury; KL Rahul shines in Karnataka's win over Kerala