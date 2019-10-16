Tamil Nadu thrashed Gujarat by 78 runs in its final Group 'C' match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday to finish with an all-win record in the 10-team group.

Tamil Nadu, who topped the group with 36 points from nine games and second-placed Gujarat (32 points) qualified for the knockout phase to be held in Bengaluru from 20 October.

Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel won the toss and put Tamil Nadu in to bat and saw the experienced Abhinav Mukund (79, 68 balls, 13 fours) and Murali Vijay (94, 106 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) rattle up 130 for the first wicket.

Mukund, who has been in good form for Tamil Nadu through the tournament, came up with some handsome drives while Vijay was his usual elegant self and wasn't afraid to hit the ball in the air.

The opening partnership, which threatened to assume dangerous proportions, was broken by the experienced leggie Piyush Chawla, who had Mukund stumped by Parthiv.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, pushed up the order, made 42 (65 balls, 2 fours) and added 82 runs for the second wicket with Vijay.

However, Tamil Nadu suffered a jolt, losing Vijay and the prolific skipper Dinesh Karthik (0) in quick succession.

While Arzan Rohinton Nagwaswalla ended Vijay's stay by having him caught by T R Patel, Karthik was run out by Rush Kalaria off the first ball he faced.

Barring a partnership of 43 runs between all-rounder Vijay Shankar (23, 28 balls, 1 six) and the in-form Baba Aparajith (25, 22 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes), the Tamil Nadu lower order fell apart.

From 268 for 4, Gujarat bowlers did well to restrict Tamil Nadu to 274 for 9 in 50 overs. Left-arm pacer Kalaria was the best of the lot, finishing with 3 for 36 from 7 overs while Chawla took 2 for 47.

Nagwaswalla ended with 3 for 56 from 9 overs.

Faced with the task of making 280 to finish with nine wins from nine games, Gujarat saw two of its best batsmsen - Parthiv Patel (6) and Priyank Panchal fall early.

While left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore had Parthiv caught by Washington Sundar, Panchal was caught behind by Karthik off Vijay Shankar's bowling for 12 (11 balls, 1 four).

Bhargav Merai (44) played aggressively and hit a few superb shots and his 50-run third wicket partnership with Manprit Juneja (24) appeared to revive Gujarat's hopes.

Juneja became the first of M Mohammed's three victims before Merai was run out by Mukund.

Left-hander Axar Patel (55, 55 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) resisted Tamil Nadu's surge.

Leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin (2/35) castled Nagwaswalla (4) to end Gujarat's innings at 196.

In the other matches of the day, Madhya Pradesh beat Rajasthan by six wickets and Tripura put it across Bihar.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 274 for 9 in 50 overs (Murali Vijay 94, Abhinav Mukund 79, Rush Kalaria 3/36, AR Nagwaswalla 3/56) beat Gujarat 196 all out in 42.2 overs (Axar Patel 55, Bhargav Merai 44, M Mohammed 3/20, M Ashwin 2/35).

TN: 4 points, Gujarat: 0.

Rajasthan 249 for 7 in 50 overs (Rajesh Bishnoi 104 (88 balls, 10 fours, 4 sixes), Arjit Gupta 69, Gaurav Yadav 3/56) lost to Madhya Pradesh 251 for 4 in 47 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 109 not out (117 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes), Naman Ojha 52, Y Dubey 39).

Madhya Pradesh: 4 points, Rajasthan: 0.

Bihar 251 all out in 49.5 overs (SS Rathour 76, P Kumar 52, MD Rahmatullah 46, Abhijit Sarkar 4/44, Neelambuj Vats 2/43) lost to Tripura 252 for 3 for 43.4 overs (Udiyan Bose 121 (118 balls, 10 fours, 5 sixes), NN Sen Chowdhary 62).

Tripura: 4 points, Bihar: 0.

Jaiswal's double century helps Mumbai beat Jharkhand

Seventeen-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a blazing 203 as Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 38 runs in their final Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday.

The left-handed Jaiswal, at 17 years and 192 days, became the youngest Indian to score a double hundred in List A cricket.

His knock comes just days after Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson hit an unbeaten 212 in the Hazare Trophy.

Riding on Jaiswal's quickfire double hundred, Mumbai posted 358 for 3 in 50 overs and bowled out the opposition for 319.

Jaiswal took the opposition bowlers to task and played round the park in his usual aggressive fashion at the Alur Cricket Stadium III here.

He struck 17 fours and 12 sixes and also built a mammoth 200-run stand with experienced wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare, who played a perfect second fiddle with a knock of 78 off 102 balls.

Tare hit six boundaries and a lone six as the opening pair laid the foundation for a big score.

Tare's departure in the 35th over had no impact on Jaiswal, who was already among the runs in the national ODI tournament.

Jaiswal kept playing his shots at will and completed a memorable double hundred, his first in List A cricket.

One drop batsman Siddhesh Lad (32) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (31 not out) also chipped in as Mumbai went past the 350 -run mark.

Jharkhand bowlers including former India pacer Varun Aaron had an off day in the field. Aaron went for 77 runs in his 10 overs without a wicket.

Jharkhand were teetering at 66 for 3 at one stage, but then Virat Singh (100) and Saurabh Tiwary (77) stitched a crucial 171-run stand for the fourth wicket.

However, when it looked like the duo was taking the game away from Mumbai, Lad sent back Tiwary and shortly after that Virat Singh gave a catch to Shreyas Iyer off Dhawal Kulkarni as Jharkhand slumped to 267/5.

Anukul Roy hit a 40-ball 46 to keep his side in the hunt but once he walked back to the pavilion it was all but over for Jharkhand as they were dismissed for 319.

For Mumbai, pacer Dhawal Kulkarni ended with figures of 5 for 37.

Meanwhile, Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal slammed unbeaten 102 as they defeated Goa by eight wickets in their last Elite Group A match at the Alur Cricket Stadium III near here.

Put into bat, Goa were bundled out for 171 and later Karnataka chased down the target in 34.2 overs.

In another Group A game, Kerala defeated Andhra by six wickets as they chased 231 run target with ease, courtesy opener Vishu Vinod's 139.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 358/3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 203, Aditya Tare 78, Siddhesh Lad 32; Vivekanand Tiwari 2-32) beat Jharkhand 319 all out (Virat Singh 100, Saurabh Tiwary 77; Dhawal Kulkarni 5-37) Mumbai 4 points, Jharkhand 0 points.

Andhra 230/6 (Ricky Bhui 58, Karan Shinde 38; Midhun Sudhesan A 2-15) lost to Kerala 233/4 (Vishnu Vinod 139, Jalaj Saxena 46 not out; Poreddy Girinath Reddy 3/27) by 6 wickets. Andhra: 0 points, Kerala: 4 points

Goa 171 all out (Aditya Dharmesh 75, Darshan Misal 33 not out; Pravin Kumar Dubey 3-29) lost to Karnataka 177/2 (Devdutt Padikkal 102 not out, Manish Pandey 34 not out, Lakshay Garg 1-27) by 8 wickets. Karnataka 4 points, Goa 0 points.