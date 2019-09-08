Chennai: India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounders Vijay Shankar and MS Washington Sundar were on Sunday named in the Tamil Nadu probables list for the VIjay Hazare Trophy One-Day Tournament 2019-20, beginning later this month.

The team will be led by Dinesh Karthik, while former Tamil Nadu all-rounder D Vasu is the coach.

The team includes C Hari Nishaanth, who performed well in the recent TNPL.

According to a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release, the list also includes out-of-favour India players Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund.

The probables:K Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Mukund, NJagadeesan, B Aparajith, R Ashwin, MS Washington Sundar,V Ganga Sridhar Raju, C Hari Nishaanth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Lokeshwar, K Mukunth, M Vijay, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, Abhishek Tanwar, JKousik, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and M Ashwin.