Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar named in Tamil Nadu's probables list for upcoming tournament

According to a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release, the list also includes out-of-favour India players Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund.

Press Trust of India, Sep 08, 2019 19:11:25 IST

Chennai: India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounders Vijay Shankar and MS Washington Sundar were on Sunday named in the Tamil Nadu probables list for the VIjay Hazare Trophy One-Day Tournament 2019-20, beginning later this month.

File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. AFP

The team will be led by Dinesh Karthik, while former Tamil Nadu all-rounder D Vasu is the coach.

The team includes C Hari Nishaanth, who performed well in the recent TNPL.

The probables:K Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Mukund, NJagadeesan, B Aparajith, R Ashwin, MS Washington Sundar,V Ganga Sridhar Raju, C Hari Nishaanth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Lokeshwar, K Mukunth, M Vijay, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, Abhishek Tanwar, JKousik, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and M Ashwin.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 19:11:25 IST

Tags : Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, Murgan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sports, SportsTracker, Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Cricket Team, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019, Vijay Shankar

