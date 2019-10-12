First Cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Kerala's Sanju Samson creates history, smashes his first List A double ton against Goa

Kerala's Sanju Samson hit an unbeaten 212 in 129 balls against Goa, scoring the highest List A score by a wicketkeeper.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 12, 2019 14:15:57 IST

Sanju Samson created history on Friday as he smashed a double ton in List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa in Bengaluru. The Kerala batsman hit an unbeaten 212 in 129 balls, scoring the highest List A score by a keeper, surpassing 209 not out by Abid Ali. It is now also the highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Not to forget, this is also the fastest List A 200 by an Indian now.

Samson came out to bat for Kerala in only the fourth over after fall of captain Robin's wicket with his side at 15/1. From thereon it was just the Sanju Samson show, as he smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes to reach the mammoth individual score. Kerala setup a massive total of 377 for 3 in their fifty overs after opting to bat first in the contest.

After he reached the milestone, praise started pouring in for the Kerala wicket-keeper and batsman. Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, who also hails from Kerala, tweeted that hopefully the while-ball selectors were watching this innings.

Samson is only the fifth Indian to score a List A double century. He joins the elite list which includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (200 not out against South Africa in 2010), Virender Sehwag (2019 against West Indies in 2011), Shikhar Dhawam (248 in 2013 vs South Africa A while playing for India A) and Rohit Sharma (209 vs Australia in 2013, 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 208 not out vs Sri Lanka in 2017.

