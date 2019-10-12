Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Kerala's Sanju Samson creates history, smashes his first List A double ton against Goa
Kerala's Sanju Samson hit an unbeaten 212 in 129 balls against Goa, scoring the highest List A score by a wicketkeeper.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs GOA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs UP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs TRI Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs BIH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 VID Vs ODS Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs JHA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs TN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs VID Vidarbha beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs MEG Uttarakhand beat Meghalaya by 120 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs SIK Nagaland beat Sikkim by 4 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs AP Arunachal Pradesh beat Manipur by 82 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Bengal beat Tripura by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Services by 48 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs SIK - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN vs MIZ - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs AP - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
IIP contracts by 1.1% in August: Indian economy is waiting for a Santa to cheer it with bags full of money
-
Modi-Xi Mamallapuram meet may achieve little beyond optics due to power imbalance between India, China
-
Findings from Keeladi excavation site have a clear message for modern cities: Cherish your water, or perish
-
GST may have flaws but we cannot damn it; it is 'kanoon' of the country, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Shanghai Masters: Alexander Zverev revives his season of disappointments with cathartic win over Roger Federer
-
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie review — Vince Gilligan gives Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman a fitting epilogue
-
Victims of an unfinished city: Lavasa's regulations row has left villagers fighting for their land
-
Donald Trump tries to turn impeachment probe into campaign asset during rally in Minneapolis; attacks rival Joe Biden, son Hunter
-
Maharashtra polls: Beed's farmers in search of crop loans, loan waivers beset by issues ranging from corruption to red tape
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Sanju Samson created history on Friday as he smashed a double ton in List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa in Bengaluru. The Kerala batsman hit an unbeaten 212 in 129 balls, scoring the highest List A score by a keeper, surpassing 209 not out by Abid Ali. It is now also the highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Not to forget, this is also the fastest List A 200 by an Indian now.
Samson came out to bat for Kerala in only the fourth over after fall of captain Robin's wicket with his side at 15/1. From thereon it was just the Sanju Samson show, as he smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes to reach the mammoth individual score. Kerala setup a massive total of 377 for 3 in their fifty overs after opting to bat first in the contest.
After he reached the milestone, praise started pouring in for the Kerala wicket-keeper and batsman. Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, who also hails from Kerala, tweeted that hopefully the while-ball selectors were watching this innings.
Samson is only the fifth Indian to score a List A double century. He joins the elite list which includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (200 not out against South Africa in 2010), Virender Sehwag (2019 against West Indies in 2011), Shikhar Dhawam (248 in 2013 vs South Africa A while playing for India A) and Rohit Sharma (209 vs Australia in 2013, 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 208 not out vs Sri Lanka in 2017.
Catch the live scorecard of the match here
Updated Date:
Oct 12, 2019 14:15:57 IST
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Skipper Unmukt Chand's unbeaten 80 guides Uttarakhand to 7-wicket win over Assam
Vijay Hazare Trophy: BCCI looks at rescheduling rain-affected fixtures after 17 of 30 matches get affected
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gujarat enter knockouts with seventh straight win; Bengal hammer Bihar