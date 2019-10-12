Sanju Samson created history on Friday as he smashed a double ton in List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa in Bengaluru. The Kerala batsman hit an unbeaten 212 in 129 balls, scoring the highest List A score by a keeper, surpassing 209 not out by Abid Ali. It is now also the highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Not to forget, this is also the fastest List A 200 by an Indian now.

Sanju Samson: 212* off 129 - Highest List A score by a keeper (Prev: 209* by Abid Ali)

- Highest score in #VijayHazare (Prev: 202 by KV Kaushal)

- Fastest List A 200 by an Indian (125 balls)

- 1st Indian to score List A 200 at No.3 position

- Highest maiden century in List A — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 12, 2019

Samson came out to bat for Kerala in only the fourth over after fall of captain Robin's wicket with his side at 15/1. From thereon it was just the Sanju Samson show, as he smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes to reach the mammoth individual score. Kerala setup a massive total of 377 for 3 in their fifty overs after opting to bat first in the contest.

In transit in Frankfurt on the way to the @IPUparliament meeting in Belgrade when i get the news that Thiruvananthapuram’s own Sanju Samson has hit 200 in a Vijay Hazare 50 over game! Ten sixes, 20 fours. Don’t know if our white-ball selectors were watching?! pic.twitter.com/tnJmf6QNRM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 12, 2019

Congratulations @IamSanjuSamson. A double century in a List A game is a special achievement. Look forward to more — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 12, 2019

After he reached the milestone, praise started pouring in for the Kerala wicket-keeper and batsman. Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, who also hails from Kerala, tweeted that hopefully the while-ball selectors were watching this innings.

Samson is only the fifth Indian to score a List A double century. He joins the elite list which includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (200 not out against South Africa in 2010), Virender Sehwag (2019 against West Indies in 2011), Shikhar Dhawam (248 in 2013 vs South Africa A while playing for India A) and Rohit Sharma (209 vs Australia in 2013, 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 208 not out vs Sri Lanka in 2017.

Catch the live scorecard of the match here