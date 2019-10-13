Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Azim Kazi's fifty guides Maharashtra to thrilling win over Himachal Pradesh; Uttarakhand beat Sikkim
After Maharashtra suffered a top-order batting collapse while chasing a modest 202, Azim scored 84 off 82 balls to take side past the finish line.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs ODS Baroda beat Odisha by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HP Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs AP Assam beat Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs MIZ Manipur beat Mizoram by 9 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MAN - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY vs BEN - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER vs BIH - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Chennai summit: Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping avoid Kashmir, discuss trade deficit and hit right notes but it's tricky to trust Beijing
-
India declared open defecation free, but in Mumbai's Mahim, slum residents face a different reality
-
World Bank cuts India growth projection to 6%; says softening private consumption, weak investment policy challenges for govt
-
Maharashtra polls: In Bhandara, Narendra Modi claims divisive politics a thing of past in state, says welfare of poor at centre of govt schemes
-
Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: Manju Rani clinches silver after losing to Russia's Ekaterina Paltceva in final
-
In Deepa Dhanraj's 1984 film on Hyderabad riots, a record of early signs of communalism in Indian politics
-
Thalapathy 64, Petta, Super Deluxe: How Vijay Sethupathi escaped the 'image trap' to become a versatile actor
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
Turkey steps up assault against Kurdish militants in northern Syria defying threats of US sanctions, international protests
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Azim Kazi produced a timely half century to guide Maharashtra to a thrilling three-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Sunday.
After Maharashtra suffered a top-order batting collapse while chasing a modest 202, Azim scored 84 off 82 balls to take side past the finish line.
The top-four batsmen, including skipper Kedar Jadhav (1), departed for single digit scores, leaving the team reeling at 28 for four.
Azim and Naushad Shaikh (36) then stitched a 109-run partnership before the latter was trapped leg before by leg-spinner Priyanshu Khanduri.
Representational image. Getty
Azim, who hit 10 fours and a six in his innings, departed next.
Nikhil Naik (32 not out) and Shamshuzama Kazi (21 not out) then took Maharashtra home with eight balls to spare at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground.
Arpit Guleria (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers for Himachal Pradesh.
Earlier, electing to bat, Himachal Pradesh could manage only 201 for nine in their allotted 50 overs with Amit Kumar (62) hitting a half century to emerge the top-scorer for his side.
His innings was laced with four boundaries and a maximum.
Openers Priyanshu Khanduri (15) and Prashant Chopra were off to a slow start. The two have added 34 runs for the first wicket in 11 overs.
Shamshuzama provided the first breakthrough for Maharashtra. He dismissed Khanduri with a brilliant caught and bowl effort.
After that the Maharshtra bowlers continued taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict Himachal Pradesh to 201 for nine in the stipulated 50 overs.
Samad Fallah (2/29), Nikit Dhumal (2/53) and Azim (2/42) took two wickets apiece for Maharashtra.
Brief Scores:
Himachal Pradesh: 201 for nine (Amit Kumar 62; Samad Fallah 2/29)
Maharshtra: 205 for seven in 48.
Uttarakhand rout Sikkim by 253 runs
Medium pacer Sunny Rana returned with a career-best 5/26 as Uttarakhand bowlers bundled out Sikkim for just 52 to script a massive 253-run victory in their Plate Group Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture here on Sunday.
A target of 306 proved too big for the Sikkim batsmen who tumbled like a pack of cards to fold their innings in 21.1 overs with Rana being the wrecker-in-chief and was well-supported by Mayank Mishra (2/2) and Pradeep Chamoli (2/15).
Uttarakhand (26 points) jumped to the top of the Plate Group standings with a two-point lead over Pondicherry, who however have a match in hand.
Only two Sikkim batsmen -- Ashish Thapa (16) and Plazor Tamang (15) -- managed double digit scores as Uttarakhand bowlers went on a rampage at the Kasiga School Cricket Ground.
Earlier, opting to bat, skipper Unmukt Chand and Karn Kaushal set the foundation for Uttarakhand with a 120-run opening partnership, hitting identical scores of 54.
After a brief hiccup, Avneesh Sudha (69) and Tanmay Srivastava (53) took charge of the proceedings for a fourth wicket partnership of 117 runs.
But it was Saurabh Rawat (20) and Sunny Rana (16) who propped up the total, adding 36 runs in nine balls to take them past the 300-mark.
Brief Scores:
At Kasiga School Cricket Ground: Uttarakhand 305/9; 50 overs (Avneesh Sudha 69, Karn Kaushal 54, Unmukt Chand 54, Tanmay Srivastava 53; Padam Limboo 2/50, Plazor Tamang 2/63, Ishwar Chaudhary 2/67).
Sikkim 52 all out in 21.1 overs (Sunny Rana 5/26, Mayank Mishra 2/2, Pradeep Chamoli 2/15). Uttarakhand won by 253 runs. Points: Uttarakhand 4, Sikkim 0.
At Tanush Academy Ground: Arunachal Pradesh 112 in 40.1 overs (Riyan Parag 4/27, Pritam Das 3/23).
Assam 116 for no loss in 14.3 overs (Pallavkumar Das 76 not out, Swarupam Purkayastha 36 not out). Assam won by 10 wickets. Points: Assam 4, Arunachal Pradesh 0.
At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Manipur 170 all out in 49.3 overs (Sultan Karim 47, Johnson Singh 42; Parvez Ahmed 4/30, Arbar Kazi 3/18).
Mizoram 161/8 in 50 overs (Taruwar Kohli 64 not out, Arbar Kazi 48; Thokchom Kishan Singh 2/17, Lamabam Singh 2/23, Bishworjit Konthoujam 2/35). Manipur won by nine runs. Points: Manipur 4, Mizoram 0.
Updated Date:
Oct 13, 2019 19:55:47 IST
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gujarat enter knockouts with seventh straight win; Bengal hammer Bihar
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shivam Dube's blazing ton in vain as Karnataka register narrow win over Mumbai
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chhattisgarh continues winning run, beat Andhra by 56 runs