Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Vijay Shankar powers Tamil Nadu to win over Assam, Jharkhan beat Jammu and Kashmir by 73 runs
Tamil Nadu won against Assam in emphatic fashion, as captain Vijay Shankar made a return from injury to smash a rapid century in 83 balls, scoring 129 and hitting seven sixes.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar made an impressive return from injury by smashing a blistering 99-ball 129 including seven sixes to power the team to a comprehensive 130-run win over Assam in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group 'C' league on Thursday.
File image of Vijay Shankar. Image courtesy: Vijay Shankar's official Facebook page.
Electing to bat after Shankar won the toss, the home team got off to a brisk start as N Jagadeesan (37) and Abhinav Mukund (71) put on 50 in 11 overs. The former fell lbw to leg-spinner Amit Sinha which saw Mukund and Indrajith add 43 runs. Mukund fell for a well-compiled 71, again to Sinha.
This brought Indrajith (92) and Shankar together and they dominated the rival attack after a cautious start. The captain, who missed two matches due to a thumb injury, made the most of his innings, rapidly reaching his century from 83 balls.
Shankar looked to go for the big shots once he got his eye in and smashed five sixes in the space of two overs. He added 202 in 149 balls with Indrajith, who hit five fours and three sixes.
Assam's innings never got going as wickets fell at regular intervals.
Tamil Nadu lies fourth in the points table with 12 points from five games, while Jharkhand is on top with 18.
In another match, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was among the wickets again, scalping five for 17 to help Jharkhand beat Jammu & Kashmir by 73 runs.
Jharkhand was in a spot of bother at 88 for 6 before left-hander Anukul Roy's superb 96 not out (4x4, 7x6) enabled the team make 221 for 8. In reply, Jammu and Kashmir were 76 for 9 before some clinical hitting by No 11 Mohammed Mudhasir 53 not out (28b, 2x4, 6x6) lent respectability to the score.
Elsewhere, Haryana rode on Pramod Chandila's knock of 88 to thump Rajasthan by 147 runs.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 334 for 4 in 50 overs (N Jagadeesan 37, Abhinav Mukund 71 (78b, 8x4), B Indrajith 92 (72b, 5x4, 3x6), Vijay Shankar 129 (99b, 7x4, 7x6)) beat Assam 204 in 44.1 overs (Riyan Parag 45, Gokul Sharma 42, Wasiqur Rahman 43, Tamil Nadu). Points : Tamil Nadu: 4; Assam: 0.
Haryana 304 in 49.2 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 43, Pramod Chandila 88 (55b, 5x4, 7x6), Himanshu Rana 44, Tanveer Ul-haq 3 for 62) beat Rajasthan 157 in 46.4 overs (Abhimanyu Lamba 46 not out, Harshal Patel 3 for 19). Points: Haryana: 4; Team Rajasthan: 0.
Jharkhand 221 for 8 in 50 overs (Virat Singh 33, Anukul Roy 96 not out (4x4, 7x6), Waseem Raza 3 for 51) beat J&K 148 in 42.2 overs (Mohammed Mudhasir 53 not out (28b, 2x4, 6x6s), Shahbaz Nadeem 5 for 17). Points: Jharkhand: 4; J&K: 0.
Updated Date:
Sep 27, 2018
