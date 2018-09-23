Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Tamil Nadu ride on R Sai Kishore's five-wicket haul to beat Rajasthan; Bengal win against Tripura
Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore starred with a five-wicket haul as host Tamil Nadu edged out Rajasthan by one wicket for their second win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Live Now
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 115 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Match Abandoned
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs AFG - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Pakistan, LIVE cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Shikhar Dhawan departs for 114
-
Imran Khan says he hopes India will 'shun arrogance', asserts Pakistan's offer of friendship shouldn't be seen as weakness
-
'It's time Narendra Modi, Mr Jetlie stop lying about Rafale, order JPC inquiry': Rahul Gandhi on Arun Jaitley's remarks
-
Kalpana Lajmi passes away: Her films brought sidelined issues into mainstream Bollywood
-
Friday bloodbath: What is the ghost that spooked the stock markets eroding investors’ wealth?
-
China Open 2018: Anthony Ginting's grit, tactical acumen on show in title win; Carolina Marin reigns supreme
-
India vs Pakistan, Live cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: धवन का शतक, टीम इंडिया को जीत के करीब
-
राफेल डील: कांग्रेस के सवालों के जवाब में बीजेपी हुई आक्रामक
-
भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा: हजारों प्रभावितों को हुआ नुकसान, मगर मुआवजा 'अपर्याप्त', महज 260 परिवारों को मिली मदद
-
Ayushman Bharat health scheme: जानिए पीएम मोदी के भाषण की 5 बड़ी बातें
-
राहुल गांधी पर जेटली का पलटवार, कहा- कुछ भी कर लो रद्द नहीं होगा राफेल सौदा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Chennai: Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore starred with a five-wicket haul as host Tamil Nadu edged out Rajasthan by one wicket for their second win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C match on Sunday.
In a match played at the TI-Murugappa ground where Shahbaz Nadeem returned with a world record List A a few days ago, Tamil Nadu bowled out their rivals for 133 in 37.1 overs after skipper B Indrajith won the toss and elected to field first.
Representative image. Reuters
Rajasthan were on the backfoot in the very first over as Amitkumar Gautam was leg-before-wicket to M Mohammed off the second ball.
Sai Kishore, who picked up the experienced Robin Bist for 36-ball six, got into the act and picked up two more quick wickets to leave the rivals at 24 for 4.
Tajinder Dillon, who came in at No 7, was the only Rajasthan batsman to offer resistance with a knock of 55 (58b, 6x4s, 3x6) as the innings folded for 133.
Dhillon and Abhimanyu Lamba added 58 runs in 70 balls for the eight wicket from 66 for 7.
Sai Kishore finished with 5 for 39, his second five-wicket haul in List A matches while young mystery spinner CV Varun took three for 28.
In response, Tamil Nadu didn't have things easy as experienced Abhinav Mukund fell for a duck in the opening over.
Things got worse as N Jagadeesan, a centurion in the previous match, and stand-in skipper Indrajith followed in quick succession to leave TN at 8 for 3.
M Kaushik Gandhi (18) and B Aparajith (17) strung together a partnership before the former was run-out.
Later, Aparajith fell to Rahul Chahar.
The left-handed B Anirudh Sitaram contributed a vital 40 (3x4) but the team looked in trouble at 113 for 9 when he departed.
However, Mohammed (22 not out) and a determined T Natarajan (7 not out) saw Tamil Nadu home amid mounting tension.
Rahul Chahar took three for 35 in a disciplined bowling effort by the Rajasthan team.
In another match, Tripura opener Smit Patel's brilliant ton went in vain as the team went down by nine runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium while Haryana maintained their winning run, beating Jammu & Kashmir by three wickets in a low-scoring game at the SRMC turf ground.
Brief scores: Bengal 272 for 9 in 50 overs (Manoj Tiwary 67 (67b, 4x4, 3x6), Sudip Chatterjee 44, Anustup Majumdar 49, Prayas Ray Barman 25 not out, Rajat Dey 4 for 48) beat Tripura 263 for 4 in 50 overs (Smit Patel 135 not out (153b, 13x4), Nirupam Sen Choudhury 53 (70b, 7x4), Bravish Shetty 37).
Points: Bengal: 4; Tripura: 0.
Jammu and Kashmir 108 in 34.3 overs (Paras Sharma 25, Amit Mishra 3 for 26) lost to Haryana 112 for 7 in 36.1 overs (Pramod Chandila 29, Jayant Yadav 28 not out, Auqib Nabi 3 for 32).
Points: Haryana: 4; Jammu and Kashmir: 0.
Rajasthan 133 in 37.1 overs (Tajinder Dhillon 55 (58b, 6x4s, 3x6), R Sai Kishore 5 for 39, C V Varun 3 for 28) lost to Tamil Nadu 134 for 9 in 34.5 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 40, M Mohammed 22 not out, Rahul Chahar 3 for 35).
Points: Tamil Nadu: 4; Team Rajasthan: 0.
Updated Date:
Sep 23, 2018
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Manipur register maiden victory in domestic cricket with 10-wicket win over Sikkim
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane hit half-centuries as Mumbai thrash Baroda by 9 wickets
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw slam tons to help Mumbai beat listless Railways by 173 runs