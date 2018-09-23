Bengaluru: Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw hit blistering hundreds to help Mumbai pile on 400 for five in fifty overs and defeat Railways by 173 runs on Sunday to record a third successive win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After opting to bat, it was a dominant show from Mumbai. Iyer (144 in 118 balls) and Shaw (129 in 81 balls) punished a listless Railways attack.

After that, they bundled out the opposition for 227 in 42.4 overs, with Shams Mulani returning with figures of 3-26.

Mumbai is only the second side in domestic cricket to record 400 or plus score after Madhya Pradesh's 412/6 versus Railways in 2010.

After Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane (3) departed early, it was the Iyer-Shaw duo who stole the limelight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While Iyer smashed eight fours and ten sixes, teen-sensation Shaw had 14 fours and six hits over the fence. The two conjured a 161-run stand for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a big total.

18-year-old Shaw, who missed a hundred by a whisker in the first game, completed his first List-A century for Mumbai. And it just took 61 balls for the right-handed Shaw to complete his breath-taking hundred.

After Shaw departed, Iyer continued the onslaught before being caught by Harsh Tyagi off Anupreet Singh. The experienced duo of Surya Kumar Yadav (67) and Siddhesh Lad (30 not out) helped Mumbai reach the 400-run mark.

It was an uphill task for Railways and they were never in the fray. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals before being bundled out for 227.

Railways skipper Saurabh Wakaskar (48), Prashant Awasthi (41) and Ankit Yadav (35 not out) showed some resistance, but that wasn't enough to take their side home.

In the first two games, Mumbai had defeated Baroda by nine wickets and Karnataka by 88 runs, respectively.

In the other two Elite Group A matches, Himachal Pradesh put on a splendid performance to outclass Goa by four wickets in a low-scoring match at Alur.

Riding on Ankit Bawne's unbeaten hundred and Satyajeet Bachhav's five-wicket-haul, Maharashtra defeated Punjab by 94 runs in Bengaluru.

Summarised Scores:

At Bengaluru: Mumbai 400 for 5 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 144, Prithvi Shaw 129, Anupreet Singh 3-73) won against Railways 227 all out in 42.4 overs (Saurabh Wakaskar 48, Prashant Awasthi 41, Shams Mulani 3-26) by 173 runs.

At Alur: Goa 148 all out in 45 overs (Darshan Misal 30, Amit Verma 29, Ayush Jamwal 4-25) lost to Himachal Pradesh 152/6 in 32.1 overs (Prashant Chopra 65, Priyanshu Khanduri 47 not out, Amulya Pandrekar 3-44) by four wickets.

At Bengaluru: Maharashtra 281/5 in 50 overs (Ankit Bawne 100 not out, Naushad Shaikh 60, Mayank Markande 2-41) won against Punjab 187 all out in 40.3 overs (Shubman Gill 36, Manan Vohra 27, Satyajeet Bachhav 5-54) by 94 runs.