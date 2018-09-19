Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Shivam Mavi's hat-trick goes in vain as Saurashtra beat Uttar Pradesh
Sheldon Jackson struck his sixth List A hundred, overshadowing Shivam Mavi's hat-trick on his Uttar Pradesh debut to guide Saurashtra to a 25-run win in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.
Shivam Mavi. Image courtesy Pankaj Mavi
Jackson (107 off 108 balls) and Robin Uthappa (97 off 110) put up a mammoth 194-run opening stand to set the foundation for Saurashtra's 303 for nine in 50 overs.
Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (14) didn't score too many runs.
Mavi, who ended up leaking 73 runs in 10 overs, fought back towards the end of the innings to remove Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada and Jaydev Unadkat in three balls to mark a memorable List A debut.
In the end, Mavi's five-wicket haul was not enough as Uttar Pradesh fell short of the target to end at 278 all in 49.1 overs.
Unadkat (3/42) was the pick of the bowlers for Saurashtra and got support from Prerak Mankad (3/63) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (3/48).
Amongst the star players, captain Suresh Raina could only make 22 off as many balls.
In the other Group B matches, Andhra beat Kerala by seven runs and Hyderabad defeated Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets.
Brief Scores:
Saurashtra 303/9 (Sheldon Jackson 107, Robin Uthappa 97, Cheteshwar Pujara 31, Ravindra Jadeja 14, Shivam Mavi 5/73). UP 278 in 49.1 overs (Akshdeep Nath 62, Ravindra Jadeja 0/62, Jaydev Unadkat 3/42, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/48). Saurashtra won by 25 runs.
Andhra 190 in 49 overs (Bodapati Sumanth 79, S Midhun 3/56). Kerala 183 in 49.1 overs (Sanju Samson 6, Sachin Baby 57, Karn Sharma 3/37). Andhra won by 7 runs.
Madhya Pradesh 231 in 48.2 overs (Saransh Jain 45, Akash Bhandari 2/35). Hyderabad 235/3 in 47.4 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 83, Rohit Rayudu 78, Rameez Khan 2/34). Hyderabad won by 7 wickets.
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2018
