New Delhi: Saurashtra defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets via VJD method in a rain-hit Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat picked up four wickets helping Saurashtra limit to 196 for nine in 45 overs. Bavanaka Sandeep top-scored for Hyderabad with 76 and Kolla Sumanth contributed with 47.

Set a revised target of 110 runs in 20 overs due to rain, Saurashtra had little difficulty in getting home. They completed the task in 18.5 overs with opener Robin Uthappa scoring 35.

Arpit Vasavada and Prerak Mankad remained unbeaten on 23 and 27 respectively in the game played at Palam Ground.

In another rain-hit Group B match, Kerala beat Chattisgarh by six wickets via VJD method at the Ferozshah Kotla.

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena picked up four wickets with his off-spin as Kerala skittled out Chattisgarh for 138 in 39.5 overs. Set a revised target of 133 from 45 overs, Kerala eased to victory in 40 overs with the loss of four wickets. Saxena also starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 58 off 120 balls.

The match between Uttar Pradesh and Odisha was abandoned after the former played out 15 overs, reaching 95 for two.