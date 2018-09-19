Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane hit half-centuries as Mumbai thrash Baroda by 9 wickets
Prithvi Shaw, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer struck timely half centuries as Mumbai thrashed Baroda by nine wickets in both the teams' opening game of Vijay Hazare Trophy
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs HK India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Bumrah castles Usman as Pakistan fold up for 162
-
Telangana honour killing: Subhash Sharma, who allegedly killed Pranay Kumar for Rs 1 cr, is a living imprint of contract killers
-
Toll from cholera outbreak in Lake Chad region crosses 500; UN says more than six million people at risk of disease
-
Dingko Singh biopic stars Shahid Kapoor, but aren't stories from Manipur best told by its own people?
-
Market rout wipes out Rs 3.62 lakh cr from investor wealth in three trading days; Sensex loses 970 points
-
Champions League: Liverpool's diligence beats Paris Saint-Germain's flair in thrilling European night at Anfield
-
India vs Pakistan, Live Score, Asia Cup 2018 : हसन अली भी लपके गए, पाक का नौवां विकेट गिरा
-
मोहन भागवत बोले- राम जन्मभूमि पर बनना चाहिए भव्य मंदिर, इमाम ए हिंद हैं भगवान
-
बैंकों के बढ़ते एनपीए के लिए यूपीए और एनडीए दोनों जिम्मेदार
-
चंदा बना चुनौती: फंड से खाली 'हाथ' हुई कांग्रेस के सामने चुनाव जीतने के लिए 'करो या मरो' के हालात
-
तीन तलाक पर अध्यादेश: क्रूर प्रथा का अंत कर मुस्लिम महिलाओं को साधने की कोशिश
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Alur: Prithvi Shaw, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer struck timely half centuries as Mumbai thrashed Baroda by nine wickets in both the teams' opening game of Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.
File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters
The two teams are placed in Elite Group A for the National One Day Championships that kicked off at multiple venues.
Opting to bat, Baroda were bundled out for a modest 238 in 49.5 overs with all-rounder Krunal Pandya top-scoring with 85 (8 fours and 2 sixes).
Such was the dominance of Mumbai's top order that they chased the target without much fuss in just 41.3 overs.
Shaw (98), who missed a deserving hundred by a whisker, and Rahane (79 not out) conjured a 137-run first wicket stand.
Rahane, who was struggling in the Test series in England, was back among runs.
After Shaw departed, the India Test vice-captain in the company of Shreyas Iyer (56 not out) made opposition bowlers toil as the two took their side home.
While Rahane struck six boundaries and a six, Shaw laced his innings with 12 boundaries and five sixes.
Iyer, who was ignored for the ongoing Asia Cup, smashed five fours and two hits over the fence.
Earlier, experienced Mumbai pacer Dhawal Kulkarni returned with figures of 4-39 and was ably aided by Vijay Gohil (2-20).
Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani and Siddesh Lad took a wicket each.
Yusuf Pathan's 40 and Pinal Shah's 32 helped Baroda to go past the 230 run-mark, but that wasn't enough in the end.
Brief scores: Baroda 238 all out in 49.5 overs (Krunal Pandya 85, Yusuf Pathan 40, Dhawal Kulkarni 4-39) lose to Mumbai 239/1 in 41.3 overs (Prithvi Shaw 98, Ajinkya Rahane 79 not out, Krunal Pandya 1-34) by nine wickets.
Other Results:
Goa 266/7 in 50 overs (Amogh Desai 65, Amit Verma 38, Samad Fallah 2-42) lose to Maharashtra 267/5 in 47.4 overs (Jay Pande 117 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 67, Amogh Desai 2-39) by five wickets.
Punjab 290/7 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 115, Yuvraj Singh 48, Rishi Dhawan 3-50) defeat Himachal Pradesh 255 all out in 48.3 overs (Prashant Chopra 95, Siddharth Kaul 4-55) by 35 runs.
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2018
Also See
Mumbai Cricket Association names 15-man squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy; Ajinkya Rahane to captain side
India vs England: After another poor series, time for selectors to drop Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay for good
India chief selector MSK Prasad impressed with Rishabh Pant's batting, but wants youngster to do better with gloves