Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane available to play in semis, confirms Mumbai chief selector Ajit Agarkar

Rohit Sharma, teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw and seasoned batsman Ajinkya Rahane are the three batsmen who will turn out for Mumbai in the semis.

Press Trust of India, October 15, 2018

Mumbai: Formidable Mumbai got a major boost for the crucial semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament with the availability of three top players, two of whom missed the whole or part of the league phase.

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters

Of these, Sharma, who played in the quarter-finals of the national ODI tournament, will be available for at least the semis along with Shaw and Rahane, who both featured in the victorious Test squad against the West Indies.

Mumbai's chief selector and former India pacer Ajit Agarkar confirmed that all the three players were available to play in the semis.

Mumbai crushed Bihar by nine wickets in a lop-sided affair in the quarter-finals to make it to the semis.

Shaw had played in the initial part of the tournament for the domestic giants before making a spectacular debut in the Test series against the Windies in which he picked up the man of the series award too.

The semi-finals of the national One-Day International (ODI) tournament will be played on 17 and 18 October.

Mumbai's opponents will be decided after the other two semi-finals conclude later in the day.

The five-match ODI series against West Indies begins on 21 October with the first match scheduled at Guwahati in Assam.

Rohit Sharma is named as vice captain for the first two matches of the series, the squad for which was announced earlier.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018

Tags : Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018

