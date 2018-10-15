Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane available to play in semis, confirms Mumbai chief selector Ajit Agarkar
Rohit Sharma, teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw and seasoned batsman Ajinkya Rahane are the three batsmen who will turn out for Mumbai in the semis.
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 10 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
MJ Akbar sues Priya Ramani for criminal defamation amid harassment charges, accuses her of 'harming his goodwill'
-
Allahabad to be renamed Prayagraj: Yogi Adityanath's bid to wipe Akbar's name off Indian history is problematic
-
#HimToo and #NotAllMen offer proof of men's hysteria over shifts from male-centric perspectives
-
Youth Olympic Games 2018: Complacency, absence of physio denies Lakshya Sen coveted gold medal in Buenos Aires
-
'No place for Hindus in Hindustan,' claims Swami Paripoornananda, BJP's likely CM face for Telangana polls
-
Narendra Modi warns of high crude oil prices hurting global economic growth; soughts review of payment terms
-
The Yamuna: Delhi's worshipped — and abused — river
-
Kamal Haasan confirms Indian 2 may release only in 2020; Thevar Magan 2 also in the pipeline for the actor
-
#MeTooVsAkbar: एमजे अकबर ने प्रिया रमानी पर मानहानि का केस किया
-
पीताम्बरा शक्तिपीठ पहुंचे ‘शिवभक्त’ 'रामभक्त' 'नर्मदा भक्त' राहुल को क्या मंदिर-मार्ग से मिलेगी राजसत्ता?
-
ओडिशा की खेल 'राज'नीति : क्या खेल और टूरिज्म से जीते जा सकते हैं इलेक्शन?
-
चीनी सैनिकों ने फिर की भारतीय सीमा में घुसने की हिमाकत, जवानों ने दिया माकूल जवाब
-
आयुष्मान भारत की सफलता के लिए MCI भंग करना था जरूरी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Mumbai: Formidable Mumbai got a major boost for the crucial semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament with the availability of three top players, two of whom missed the whole or part of the league phase.
Rohit Sharma, teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw and seasoned batsman Ajinkya Rahane are the three batsmen who will turn out for Mumbai in the semis.
File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters
Of these, Sharma, who played in the quarter-finals of the national ODI tournament, will be available for at least the semis along with Shaw and Rahane, who both featured in the victorious Test squad against the West Indies.
Mumbai's chief selector and former India pacer Ajit Agarkar confirmed that all the three players were available to play in the semis.
Mumbai crushed Bihar by nine wickets in a lop-sided affair in the quarter-finals to make it to the semis.
Shaw had played in the initial part of the tournament for the domestic giants before making a spectacular debut in the Test series against the Windies in which he picked up the man of the series award too.
The semi-finals of the national One-Day International (ODI) tournament will be played on 17 and 18 October.
Mumbai's opponents will be decided after the other two semi-finals conclude later in the day.
The five-match ODI series against West Indies begins on 21 October with the first match scheduled at Guwahati in Assam.
Rohit Sharma is named as vice captain for the first two matches of the series, the squad for which was announced earlier.
Updated Date:
Oct 15, 2018
Also See
Vijay Hazare-Trophy 2018: Akhil Herwadkar, bowlers help Mumbai hammer Goa; Vidarbha defeat Maharashtra
Vijay Hazare Trophy: India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma to play for Mumbai in quarter-final clash
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Gautam Gambhir hits quickfire ton to take Delhi into semis; Mumbai also qualifies for last four