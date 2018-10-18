Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Pawan Negi shines in Delhi's thrilling victory over Jharkhand to book spot in final
Pacer Navdeep Saini was deservingly named man of the match as he gave the much needed support to Negi in the tense run chase after taking four wickets that limited Jharkhand to 199 all out in 48.5 overs.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 09:45 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE vs AUS - Oct 22nd, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
MJ Akbar quits: Silence from politicos, Twitter tiffs show why majority of harassed women choose to keep mum
-
Sabarimala temple protests: New York Times journalist Suhasini Raj's attempt at being first woman to enter Ayyappa shrine foiled
-
Sri Lanka reverses decision to award $300 million housing deal to China ahead of Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit to India
-
#MeToo: Happy Creative Services' Kartik Iyer, Praveen Das, Bodhisatwa Dasgupta and Dinesh Swamy step down after sexual harassment accusations
-
Asian Champions Trophy: India hope to forget Asian Games disappointment, kick-off World Cup preparations on a high
-
Badhaai Ho movie review: Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana & Co redefine warmth in Sai Paranjpye/Basu Chatterjee style
-
#MeToo and Art: #TimesUp for the myth of the troubled male artist; let's actively seek female voices instead
-
Climate change threatens dolphin habitats in Ganga
-
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 : हिंदुत्व नहीं इस बार जातीय गणित बनेगा किंगमेकर
-
एनडी तिवारी : उत्तर प्रदेश को नई दशा-दिशा देने वाले विकासवादी नेता
-
गुजरात: पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शंकर सिंह वघेला के बेटे ने छोड़ा बीजेपी का साथ
-
चार बार CM रहे एनडी तिवारी का निधन, आज ही था जन्मदिन
-
मानहानि केस: 31 अक्टूबर को अगली सुनवाई, एमजे अकबर दर्ज कराएंगे बयान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Bengaluru: Pawan Negi, batting at number nine, scored an unbeaten 39 under intense pressure, helping Delhi pull-off a thrilling two-wicket win over Jharkhand in the second semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday.
Chasing 200, Delhi were down and out at 149 for eight in the 38th over before Negi and Navdeep Saini (13 not out off 38) batted for almost 12 overs, sharing a match-winning 51-run stand for the ninth wicket.
Representational image. Getty Images
Pacer Saini was deservingly named man of the match as he gave the much needed support to Negi in the tense run chase after taking four wickets that limited Jharkhand to 199 all out in 48.5 overs.
Delhi, who have won the tournament once, meet the mighty Mumbai in the final on Saturday.
With his stellar effort, Negi has attracted attention after a long time, having slipped off the radar after bagging a million dollar IPL deal in 2016. The southpaw, who had also played a T20 for India in the same year, collected five fours and a six in his gritty knock.
Unmukt Chand, who made 17 off 13 balls, began the chase with a flurry of boundaries before falling to pacer Varun Aaron, driving the ball straight to Anand Singh at cover-point.
In-form captain Gautam Gambhir (27), Dhruv Shorey (15) and Nitish Rana (39), all got starts but none could convert them into a big score.
Jharkahnd medium pacer Anand Singh wreaked havoc by claiming three wickets as Delhi slumped from 51 for one to 87 for four.
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem joined the party by bagging two wickets as Delhi collapsed to 123 for five to 149 for eight, putting Jharkhand on the verge of a famous win before Negi spoiled their party.
Sent into bat, Virat Singh's half century helped Jharkhand reach a fighting total.
He stitched 55 and 44 runs partnerships with Nadeem (29) and Rahul Shukla (11) for seventh and ninth wicket.
At one stage, Jharkhand were struggling at 85 for six, with Navdeep Saini and Kulwant Khejroliya doing the damage.
Saini bagged four wickets and Khejrolia and medium pacer Pranshu Vijayran claimed two each.
Saini took the wickets of Ishan Kishan (0), Saurabh Tiwary (6), Kumar Deobrat (3), while Khejrolia removed Anand Singh (36) and Shasheem Sanjay Rathour (5).
Brief Scores: Delhi 200/8 (Pawan Negi 39*; Nitish Rana 39; Anand Singh 3/39) beat Jharkhand 199 (Virat Singh 71, Shahbaz Nadeem 29; Navdeep Saini 4/30) by two wickets.
Updated Date:
Oct 18, 2018
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Gautam Gambhir hits quickfire ton to take Delhi into semis; Mumbai also qualifies for last four
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jharkhand triumph over Gujarat; Tamil Nadu crash out after losing to J&K
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Anukul Roy's four-wicket haul powers Jharkhand into semis; Hyderabad book last four spot also