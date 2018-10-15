Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Anukul Roy's four-wicket haul powers Jharkhand into semis; Hyderabad book last four spot also
Jharkhand beat Maharashtra by eight wickets in a rain-hit match and in the other quarterfinal, Hyderabad beat Andhra by 14 runs.
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 10 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
'MJ Akbar wants to silence women through intimidation': Priya Ramani after Union minister files defamation suit
-
Allahabad to be renamed Prayagraj: Yogi Adityanath's bid to wipe Akbar's name off Indian history is problematic
-
#HimToo and #NotAllMen offer proof of men's hysteria over shifts from male-centric perspectives
-
Youth Olympic Games 2018: Complacency, absence of physio denies Lakshya Sen coveted gold medal in Buenos Aires
-
Abdullah Yameen's defeat allows India, US a chance to firewall Maldives from falling prey to China's 'debt trap' diplomacy
-
Narendra Modi warns of high crude oil prices hurting global economic growth; soughts review of payment terms
-
The Yamuna: Delhi's worshipped — and abused — river
-
Kamal Haasan confirms Indian 2 may release only in 2020; Thevar Magan 2 also in the pipeline for the actor
-
मध्य प्रदेश: अमित शाह कह रहे हैं परिवारवाद नहीं चलेगा लेकिन दिग्गज नेता बेटे-बेटियों के लिए मांग रहे टिकट
-
#MeTooVsAkbar: अकबर को बचाने उतरेगी 97 वकीलों की टीम, लॉ फर्म ने कहा सिर्फ 6 लड़ेंगे केस
-
शशि थरूर का बयान राहुल गांधी के ‘सॉफ्ट हिंदुत्व कार्ड’ की हवा निकालने वाला है
-
#MeTooVsAkbar: एमजे अकबर ने प्रिया रमानी पर मानहानि का केस किया
-
पीताम्बरा शक्तिपीठ पहुंचे ‘शिवभक्त’ 'रामभक्त' 'नर्मदा भक्त' राहुल को क्या मंदिर-मार्ग से मिलेगी राजसत्ता?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Bengaluru: Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy picked up a four-wicket haul as Jharkhand beat Maharashtra by eight wickets in a rain-hit match to enter the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday.
The pace duo of Rahul Shukla (3/35) and Varun Aaron (2/47) provided the early breakthroughs before Roy (4/32) ran through the middle and lower order with a career-best effort to dismiss Maharashtra for 181 in 42.2 overs.
Rohit Motwani (52) and captain Rahul Tripathi (47) steadied the ship after Maharashtra lost four wickets for 72 runs.
Representational image. Getty Images
Jharkhand's chase was halted in the sixth over due to rain, reducing the target to 174 runs in 47 overs before it was revised to 127 runs in 34 overs.
It was a comfortable ride for Jharkhand, who were 89 for two in 27 overs when the target was revised for the second time.
Shasheem Rathour (53 not out off 81) and Saurabh Tiwary (29 not out off 33) ensured Jharkhand got home comfortably, with 10 balls to spare and the loss of just two wickets.
Jharkhand will face Delhi in the second semifinal on October 18.
In the other quarterfinal, Hyderabad beat Andhra by 14 runs. Bavanaka Sandeep top-scored for Hyderabad with 96 off 97 balls as his team posted 281 for eight in 50 overs. Sandeep ended up upstaging Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari, whose 95 off 99 balls went in vain with Andhra managing 267 for nine in 50 overs.
Mohammad Siraj, who was released from the Indian squad after he couldn't find places in the Test squad against West Indies, made an impact with three wickets.
Hyderabad made a competitive 281 after put into bat, even though openers Tanmay Agarwal (31) and Akshath Reddy (18) failed to give a good start, but Sandeep rescued the team by smashing 96 off 97 balls after hitting seven boundaries in the company of skipper Ambati Rayudu (28).
Sandeep left the scene in the last over of the innings after giving a catch to Srikar Bharat off B Ayyappa.
In reply, Andhra fell 15 runs short of their target, despite Hanuma Vihari's 95 and 112-run partnership he stitched with skipper Ricky Bhui.
At 207 for four in 39th over, Andhra were looking to seal the win, but Siraj poured water on to their dreams as they were reduced to 237 for 8 in 47th over.
Ravi Kiran claimed two wickets.
Hyderabad will now face Mumbai in the first semifinal on Wednesday.
Brief Scores:
Jharkhand 127/2 in 32.2 overs (Shasheem Rathour 53*) beat Maharashtra 181 all out in 42.2 overs (Rohit Motwani 52; Anukul Roy 4/32, Rahul Shukla 3/35) by eight wickets (VJD method)
Hyderabad 281/8 in 50 overs (Bavanaka Sandeep 96) beat Andhra 267/9 in 50 overs (Hanuma Vihari 95, Ricky Bhui 52; Mohammad Siraj 3/50) by 14 runs.
Updated Date:
Oct 15, 2018
Also See
Vijay Hazare-Trophy 2018: Akhil Herwadkar, bowlers help Mumbai hammer Goa; Vidarbha defeat Maharashtra
Vijay Hazare Trophy: India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma to play for Mumbai in quarter-final clash
India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh finds parameters of national team selection 'difficult to understand'