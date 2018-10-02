Vijay Hazare-Trophy 2018: Akhil Herwadkar, bowlers help Mumbai hammer Goa; Vidarbha defeat Maharashtra
Mumbai continued their ruthless showin the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as they hammered Goa by seven wickets in their Elite Group A clash here Tuesday.
Bengaluru: Mumbai continued their ruthless show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as they hammered Goa by seven wickets in their Elite Group A clash in Mumbai on Tuesday.
After bundling out Goa for a paltry 186, Mumbai chased the target losing only three wickets in the process and in 36 overs with opener Akhil Herwadkar (108 not out) starring in the team's dominant victory.
Representational Image. Getty Images
Mumbai have not lost any of the matches in the ongoing national One-Day tournament so far, and at the Just Cricket Ground in Bengaluru, their bowlers rose to the occasion.
With this win, Mumbai are on course to make it to the next round.
Experienced medium pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (3-32) led from the front as Goa lost wickets at regular intervals.
Kulkarni was ably supported by Royston Dias (2-36), Shams Mulani (2-31) and Shivam Dube (2-36).
For Goa, lower middle-order batsman Suyash Prabhudesai showed some resistance with a gritty 52, that helped his side pass the 175-run mark.
Amit Verma (49) too chipped in, but other than these two no batsman could deliver for their side.
The chase was led by Herwadkar.
He struck 11 fours and had four other hits over the fence in his 112-ball knock.
Mumbai slumped to 95-3, but then Siddhesh Lad (26 not out) supported Harwadkar as the two took the side home without much fuss.
In another Elite Group A match,at neighbouring Alur, wicket-keeper-batsman Akshay Wadkar scored an unbeaten 82 to help Vidarbha defeat Maharashtra by three wickets, with just four balls to spare.
And at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Gurkeerat Mann's hundred helped Punjab defeat Railways by 58 runs via the VJD method.
Veteran Yuvraj Singh (96) also played his part to perfection to contribute to his team's win.
Summarised Scores:
Goa 186 all out in 49.5 overs (Suyash Prabhudesai 52, Amit Verma 49, Dhawal Kulkarni 3-32) lost to Mumbai 189/3 in 35.3 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 108 not out, Siddesh Lad 36 not out, Krishna Das 2-31) by seven wickets.
Maharashtra 205/8 in 50 overs (Ankit Bawne 62, Ruturaj Gaikwad 32, Sanjay Ramaswamy 2-20) lost to Vidarbha 206/7 in 49.2 overs ( Akshay Wadkar 82 not out, Darshan Nalkande 53 not out, Samad Fallah 2-33) by three wickets.
Punjab 284/6 in 50 overs (Gurkeerat Mann 101, Yuvraj Singh 96, Chandrakant Sakure 3-85) beat Railways 210 all out in 44.3 overs (Saurabh Wakaskar 104, Manish Rao 30, Mayank Markande 3-40) by 58 runs via VJD method.
Updated Date:
Oct 02, 2018
