Vijay Hazare 2018: Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu squad bereft of international stars Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin and Murali Vijay
The Vijay Shankar-led team was announced on Tuesday by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's selection committee.
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 118 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP Vs HK Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs OMA United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala nun rape case is India's 'Spotlight' moment: Role of State more important than ever in this battle with Church
-
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over National Herald case, says Congress responsible for increased NPAs in country
-
International Energy Agency's Fatih Birol on oil security, political turmoil and why he's applauding the Indian govt
-
Serena Williams’ US Open outburst not justifiable, but understandable given history of racist, sexist excesses against her
-
Rupee nearing 73-mark: Here are five ways Narendra Modi govt can arrest the sharp currency depreciation against US dollar
-
2.0, Thani Oruvan 2, Indian 2: Tamil filmmakers, producers fight over title rights to sequels
-
मायावती के निशाने पर बीजेपी और कांग्रेस...महागठबंधन अब भी दूर की कौड़ी ही है
-
राजस्थान छात्रसंघ चुनाव नतीजे: किसे मिली खुशी और किसके लिए आया गम
-
IND vs ENG, 5th Test at Oval, DAY 5th: भुवन तो था, लेकिन यह फिल्म नहीं कि मैच जीत जाते
-
स्वामी विवेकानंद की 'एक भारत, श्रेष्ठ भारत' थी विचारधारा: PM मोदी
-
राहुल बाबा मुंगेरी लाल के सपने देखना बंद कर दो: अमित शाह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Chennai: All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group'C' League matches to be held here from 19 September.
The team will be missing the services of experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik and Test opener Murali Vijay as they will be away on national duty (Asia Cup) and turning out for Essex in the county circuit respectively.
Also, India Test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not been included in the squad.
File image of Vijay Shankar. Image courtesy: Vijay Shankar's official Facebook page.
The team was announced on Tuesday by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's selection committee.
Seamer S Sharun Kumar is a new face and was included in the squad after impressive performances in the recent VAP Trophy for teams in the TNCA League.
A TNCA release said the other fast bowlers in the 15-member team are K Vignesh, T Natarajan and M Mohammad.
India Test discard Abhinav Mukund forms part of an experienced batting unit that also includes Baba Aparajith, who has recovered from a calf injury during the Duleep Trophy, Baba Indrajith, Kaushik Gandhi and wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan.
Mystery spinner C V Arun, who did well during the recent TNPL, has found a place in the state team and will be part of an attack that will include Rahil Shah and R Sai Kishore.
Tamil Nadu opens its campaign with a match against Gujarat on 20 September.
The other teams in the group are: Assam, Haryana, Jharkhand, Services, Tripura, Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Team Rajasthan.
Squad: Vijay Shankar (captain), Abhinav Mukund, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, M Kaushik Gandhi, B Anirudh, N Jagadeesan (WK), M Shahrukh Khan, Rahil Shah, Sai Kishore, C V Varun, M Mohammed, K Vignesh, T Natarajan and Sharun Kumar.
Updated Date:
Sep 11, 2018
Also See
Duleep Trophy final: Nikhil Gangta's ton puts India Blue in driver's seat at the end of second day
After poor run in England Tests, Murali Vijay signs up with Essex for remainder of County campaign
Australia pacer Peter Siddle signs fresh two-year deal with Essex after fruitful run at County Championship