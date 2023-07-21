The much-awaited Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is all set to kick off, with five franchises expected to battle it out for top honours. The inaugural edition of the tournament will commence on 21 July, with a grand final on the 29th. All the matches will be played at the picturesque Harare Sports Club. The tournament is being organised jointly by Zimbabwe Cricket and T Ten Global Sports.

The first-ever franchise cricket tournament in Zimbabwe will be brought to Indian fans live on JioCinema and Sports18 — Khel. The five teams, Harare Hurricanes, Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Johannesburg Buffaloes, have also already assembled their squads during a grand Player Draft ceremony. Among the biggest names participating in the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 are Eoin Morgan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohamed Hafeez, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa.

“As franchise cricket makes its first foray in Zimbabwe, we are delighted to be associated with the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 as their exclusive media partners in India. We hope this is the start of many success stories for Zimbabwean cricket,” said a Viacom18 spokesperson.

“We are extremely glad that the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 will be streamed live on JioCinema and aired on Sports18 — Khel. They set very high standards in terms of how they bring the sport to the fans, and in Harare, we are sure they will raise the bar again and tell the fans some very inspiring stories. The Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is a historic tournament in the journey of Zimbabwean and T10 cricket, and we are excited to partner with Viacom18 for the same,” said Mr. Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports.