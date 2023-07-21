Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Viacom18 to broadcast inaugural edition of Zim Afro T10

The first-ever franchise cricket tournament in Zimbabwe will be brought to Indian fans live on JioCinema and Sports18 — Khel.

Viacom18 to broadcast inaugural edition of Zim Afro T10

Representational photo. Image credit: Twitter/@ZimAfroT10

The much-awaited Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is all set to kick off, with five franchises expected to battle it out for top honours. The inaugural edition of the tournament will commence on 21 July, with a grand final on the 29th. All the matches will be played at the picturesque Harare Sports Club. The tournament is being organised jointly by Zimbabwe Cricket and T Ten Global Sports.

The first-ever franchise cricket tournament in Zimbabwe will be brought to Indian fans live on JioCinema and Sports18 — Khel. The five teams, Harare Hurricanes, Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Johannesburg Buffaloes, have also already assembled their squads during a grand Player Draft ceremony. Among the biggest names participating in the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 are Eoin Morgan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohamed Hafeez, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa.

“As franchise cricket makes its first foray in Zimbabwe, we are delighted to be associated with the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 as their exclusive media partners in India. We hope this is the start of many success stories for Zimbabwean cricket,” said a Viacom18 spokesperson.

Related Articles

T10

T10 is the future of cricket, says Cape Town Samp Army head coach Lance Klusener

T10

Duleep Trophy: Fit-again Washington Sundar looks to rebuild red-ball cricket career

“We are extremely glad that the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 will be streamed live on JioCinema and aired on Sports18 — Khel. They set very high standards in terms of how they bring the sport to the fans, and in Harare, we are sure they will raise the bar again and tell the fans some very inspiring stories. The Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is a historic tournament in the journey of Zimbabwean and T10 cricket, and we are excited to partner with Viacom18 for the same,” said Mr. Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports.

Published on: July 21, 2023 17:11:19 IST

Tags:

also read

India women vs Bangladesh women 2nd ODI Highlights: India register thumping 108-run win, level series 1-1
First Cricket News

India women vs Bangladesh women 2nd ODI Highlights: India register thumping 108-run win, level series 1-1

India women vs Bangladesh women, 2nd ODI in Mirpur: Visitors roared back to level the series with an all-round display by Jemimah Rodrigues.

Major League Cricket 2023: Schedule, teams, players, format, live streaming — All you need to know
First Cricket News

Major League Cricket 2023: Schedule, teams, players, format, live streaming — All you need to know

With Major League Cricket, organisers hope to achieve a breakthrough in USA. The T20 league starts on 14 July and here's everything you need to know about MLC 2023.

MCC recommends extra funding for Test cricket and women's game, significant reduction in ODIs
First Cricket News

MCC recommends extra funding for Test cricket and women's game, significant reduction in ODIs

In a recent meeting at the Lord's, the MCC's 13-member World Cricket Committee (WCC) proposed "removing bilateral ODIs, other than in the one year preceding each World Cup".