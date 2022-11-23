Viacom18 brings back a new season of Abu Dhabi T10, starting from 23rd November

Mumbai: Viacom18 is gearing up to bring the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 to viewers across India.

Eight teams will play 33 matches across 12 action-packed days at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from 23 November – 4 December. The matches will be available to all viewers on JioCinema.

The TV broadcast schedule will include Sports18 Khel and Colors Cineplex SD & HD.JioCinema, now available for download across Jio, Vi, Airtel, and BSNL subscribers, will also live-stream the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali starting 20 November 20.

The 2022 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 features eight teams, including two new teams – New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army alongside Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Team Abu Dhabi, Delhi Bulls, The Chennai Braves, and the Northern Warriors.

White ball superstars like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, Kieron Pollard, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Andre Russell, David Miller, and others will line up for the eight teams.

The tournament opener will be played between debutants New York Strikers and Bangla Tigers at 7:45 PM IST.

The Strikers are led by West Indies limited-overs specialist Kieron Pollard, and his team includes England’s 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Stuart Binny, and Wahab Riaz.

The Bangla Tigers are led by Bangladesh T20I captain Shakib Al-Hasan and will have the services of former India fast bowler S Sreesanth.

The Deccan Gladiators will take on Team Abu Dhabi in the second match of the opening day at 10:00 PM IST. The Gladiators have Nicholas Pooran as their icon player, with Suresh Raina, Andre Russell and Jason Roy in tow, while Team Abu Dhabi has Chris Lynn as their icon, with Mustafizur Rahman and Adil Rashid also in the side.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will play for 2021 runners up Delhi Bulls which has players like Dwayne Bravo, Tim David, and Rilee Rossouw while Abhimanyu Mithun will be part of the Northern Warriors.

