Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn signs with Melbourne Stars ahead of upcoming Big Bash League season
36-year-old Dal Steyn, South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 439 scalps, had retired last month from the longest format of the game
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs CHH Kerala beat Chhattisgarh by 65 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Punjab by 25 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs GOA Mumbai beat Goa by 130 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Saurashtra by 130 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat India Women by 105 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 HK Vs IRE Ireland beat Hong Kong by 66 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 4 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 203 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NEP - Oct 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Oct 9th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT vs JER - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 9th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY vs TN - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Space Week 2019: Asteroids, exploration, moon landings and more make this the year of space; Part I
-
Air Force Day 2019: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria recalls success of Balakot airstrike, awards citations to squadron which led counter-terror op
-
Diego Forlan interview: Uruguay legend opens up on finding no takers in ISL, making the switch to coaching and more
-
PMC crisis shows depositors are sitting ducks if their bank goes bust; why shouldn’t savers get cover for full amount?
-
Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam says Chinese military could step in if situation gets worse, reiterates plea for peaceful negotiations
-
Hrithik Roshan is back: With bonafide hits in Super 30 and War, the actor has found fresh wings
-
Western Maharashtra floods: Activists blame state government for the recent deluge in Kolhapur
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
Never 'pulled down govt' despite differences with BJP, says Uddhav Thackeray in interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Melbourne: South African pacer Dale Steyn, who has retired from Test cricket, on Tuesday signed up with Melbourne Stars for the upcoming season of Big Bash League.
File image of Dale Steyn. Reuters
Steyn will play six matches in his debut season at the Australian T20 league.
"It's something that I've wanted to do for a while, play Big Bash," Steyn was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
"Unfortunately representing the Proteas for the bulk of my career over Christmas time we've always got Test matches on, the Boxing Day and New Year's Test matches. So I haven't been available. But since retiring from Test cricket, it's opened up a little window for me while the Proteas play red-ball cricket."
Steyn thus joined compatriots AB de Villiers and Chris Morris in the BBL. While de Villiers signed up with Brisbane Heat, Morris will turn up for Sydney Thunder.
The 36-year-old, South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 439 scalps, had retired last month from the longest format. He is still part of South Africa's scheme of things in limited over cricket.
He was, however, not included in the team that toured India with the selectors deciding that he was not medically ready.
Updated Date:
Oct 08, 2019 21:10:52 IST
Also See
AB de Villiers set to make Big Bash League debut after signing for Brisbane Heat
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will miss upcoming edition of WBBL: Report
Sydney Thunder acquires England batsman Alex Hales for upcoming season of Big Bash League