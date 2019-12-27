Panaji: Goa spinner Shadab Jakati, who also played in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, on Friday retired from all forms of cricket.

Jakati, who was part of teams like Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions took to Twitter to announce the decision.

"Just announced my retirement from all forms of cricket. Even though I have not been playing much over the last 1 year,it has been one of the harder things I have done in my life.Thank you @BCCI @goacricket11 with sincere gratitude 4 making me live my dream for the last 23 years," tweeted Jakati, a slow-left arm orthodox spinner.

Just announced my retirement from all forms of cricket,Even though I have not been playing much over the last 1 year,it has been One of the harder things I have done in my life.Thank you @BCCI @goacricket11 with sincere gratitude 4 making me live my dream for the last 23 years pic.twitter.com/AoIvsS8IOO — Shadab Jakati (@jakati27) December 27, 2019

He had sclaped 275 wickets from 92 first-class matches.

Jakati made his first-class debut in the 1998/99 season and played his last first-class game against Punjab in October 2017.

He, however, could never make it to the Indian team.

"At this juncture as I look back at my career I wish to thank with sincere gratitude my family,friends who have stood by me all the while. @BCCI #GCA, senior cricketers, all my fellow teammates,support staff with whom I have spent moments which I shall cherish all my life," he further tweeted.

At this juncture as I look back at my career I wish to thank with sincere gratitude my family,friends who have stood by me all the while.@BCCI #GCA, senior cricketers, all my fellow teammates,support staff with whom I have spent moments which I shall cherish all my life — Shadab Jakati (@jakati27) December 27, 2019

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.