  • ‘Very sorry it’s ended like this’: Twitter reacts as Joe Root steps down as England Test team captain

‘Very sorry it’s ended like this’: Twitter reacts as Joe Root steps down as England Test team captain

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 15th, 2022
  • 16:58:59 IST

Joe Root stepped down as England’s Test cricket captain on Friday, ending his five-year spell in a role that became increasingly challenging because of the team's long run of series defeats — including 4-0 in the Ashes over the winter.

“I have loved leading my country," Root said, “but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.”

Root leaves his post holding the record for the number of wins as England Test captain — at 27 — while his status as one of the world's leading batters is secure after scoring eight centuries since the turn of 2021.

However, his captaincy has come under scrutiny with England having only won just one of their last 17 Test matches — the country's worst run since the 1980s.

Losing heavily in Australia, England's biggest rival, was followed last month with a 1-0 series defeat to the West Indies. That made it four series defeats in a row — and it could be five unless England can beat India in July in the remaining Test left over from their unfinished series from last year.

As the news broke out, top English sportspersons including Michael Vaughan and Gary Lineker, cricket experts and celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate Root on his captaincy tenure and share best wishes for the future.

Here are some of the top reactions:

With AP inputs

