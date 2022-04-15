‘Very sorry it’s ended like this’: Twitter reacts as Joe Root steps down as England Test team captain

Joe Root stepped down as England’s Test cricket captain on Friday, ending his five-year spell in a role that became increasingly challenging because of the team's long run of series defeats — including 4-0 in the Ashes over the winter.

“I have loved leading my country," Root said, “but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.”

Root leaves his post holding the record for the number of wins as England Test captain — at 27 — while his status as one of the world's leading batters is secure after scoring eight centuries since the turn of 2021.

However, his captaincy has come under scrutiny with England having only won just one of their last 17 Test matches — the country's worst run since the 1980s.

Losing heavily in Australia, England's biggest rival, was followed last month with a 1-0 series defeat to the West Indies. That made it four series defeats in a row — and it could be five unless England can beat India in July in the remaining Test left over from their unfinished series from last year.

As the news broke out, top English sportspersons including Michael Vaughan and Gary Lineker, cricket experts and celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate Root on his captaincy tenure and share best wishes for the future.

Here are some of the top reactions:

He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons @root66 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2022

BREAKING: Joe Root resigns as England cricket captain. Many will be happy about this but I’m not. He was let down badly by his teammates & without his own outstanding batting, we’d have fared far worse. Thanks for all you’ve done ⁦@root66⁩ - very sorry it’s ended like this. pic.twitter.com/smBO0g0fFb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 15, 2022

Good luck to @root66 who has resigned from the @englandcricket captaincy. A job he carried out with great integrity and competitiveness. As one of the greatest batsmen in history he brought us some unforgettable moments. Go and score loads more runs in more relaxed circumstances. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 15, 2022

Joe Root resigns. Inevitable after what happened this winter. That said, the captaincy had no bearing on his form with the bat. He’s absolutely critical to England’s future success. Good luck to him and whoever takes over. Three major positions vacant. Got to get them right. pic.twitter.com/XXkWqd3ngH — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) April 15, 2022

The race was run as captain but doubt anyone has ever performed the England captaincy with as much good will, good grace and basic decency as Joe Root.

He was/is a magnificent ambassador for the sport. — Rory Dollard (@thervd) April 15, 2022

All good things must come to an end. It has been a privilege and an honour to have worked with @root66 since he was appointed England Test Captain back in February 2017. He is an incredible human & will continue to do what is best for the game. It has been a pleasure, Rooty! pic.twitter.com/17yEuUDniq — Danny Reuben (@dannyreuben) April 15, 2022

There will be a lot of thank you for your service stuff on Joe root as England captain, because he is popular and a nice bloke. But the truth is he really wasn't very good at it. Over-fetishising the role - Who else is there? Nobody else looks like an officer! - kept him in it — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) April 15, 2022

Like Kohli, , Joe Root ateps down from captaincy saying it’s taking a toll heavy toll of him. Privileges of the job are many, pressures many, many more — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2022

Joe Root who holds the record for the most number of matches and wins as England men's Test captain has stepped down from the role #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 15, 2022

