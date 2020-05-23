First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Very hard to change habit of using saliva to shine ball overnight, says Brett Lee

The ICC Cricket Committee, led by Anil Kumble, has recommended a ban on the use of saliva in its meeting in the wake of the pandemic.

Press Trust of India, May 23, 2020 14:47:26 IST

Mumbai: Former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels the latest ICC guidelines, instructing against the usage of saliva on the balls in the post COVID-19 scenario, will be difficult to implement.

The ICC Cricket Committee, led by Anil Kumble, has recommended a ban on the use of saliva in its meeting in the wake of the pandemic.

In its guidelines issued on Friday, the ICC said saliva should not be applied to shine the ball.

Very hard to change habit of using saliva to shine ball overnight, says Brett Lee

File image of former Australia pacer Brett Lee. Sportzpics

"When you have done something your whole life from 8,9,10 years of age where you lick your fingers and you put on the ball, it's very hard to change that overnight too," Lee said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Lee, who played 76 Tests and 221 ODIs, however expects some leniency from the world cricket body in this regard.

"So, I think there's going to be a couple of occasions, or there's going to be some leniency I think from the ICC, where there may be warnings. It's a great initiative,it's going to be very hard to implement I think, because cricketers have done this for their whole life," added Lee.

Even veteran South African cricketer Faf Du Plessis agreed with Lee, saying the same applied to fielders too.

Giving his own example, Du Plessis, said he is used to the habit of taking a bit of his spit on his fingers before catching the ball in the slips.

"For the fielders, it's the same. As Brett (Lee) mentions, I'm used to taking a bit of spit on my fingers before I catch the ball at slip. If you look at someone like Ricky Ponting, he has a big spit on his hands every time he tried to catch a ball," Du Plessis said on the same show.

Recently, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, had stressed that applying saliva on the ball was a habit and it will take some practice to get rid of it.

Updated Date: May 23, 2020 14:47:26 IST

Tags : Anil Kumble, Brett Lee, COVID-19, Cricket, Du Plessis, ICC, ICC Cricket Committee, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ricky Ponting, Saliva On Cricket Balls, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all