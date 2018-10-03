Venkatesh Prasad roped in as head coach of Afghanistan Premier League franchise Nangarhar Leopards
The inaugural edition will comprise five franchise — Nangarhar Leopards, Kabul Zwanan, Paktia Panthers, Balkh Legends, Kandahar Knights
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mayawati dumps Congress ahead of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh polls, says party wants to 'destroy BSP'
-
Mayawati dumps Congress: 'Creases will be ironed out if she trusts Rahul and Sonia Gandhi', says Randeep Singh Surjewala
-
Vijay Sethupathi on success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, working with Trisha in 96 and his moniker 'Makkal Selvan'
-
Volcano erupts in earthquake-battered Sulawesi island in Indonesia; disaster agency says no need for evacuation for now
-
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: With core team retained and depth in squad, Bengal Warriors among favourites to win title
-
Sensex crashes 550 points to close below 36,000-mark on rupee woes, rising crude concerns; Nifty down 150 points
-
दिग्विजय BJP के एजेंट हैं, नहीं चाहते कांग्रेस-बीएसपी साथ आएं: मायावती
-
केंद्र सरकार SC/ST एक्ट पर सख्ती से अमल की पक्षधर: क्या शिवराज का सवर्णों को दिया भरोसा महज दिखावा है
-
विवेक तिवारी का मामला केस स्टडी है, यूपी पुलिस की मानसिकता परखनी होगी
-
किसान क्रांति पदयात्रा: किसानों का संगठित होना बीजेपी के लिए खतरे का संकेत है
-
नए चीफ जस्टिस गोगोई के सामने आधार और एनआरसी जैसे मामलों की चुनौती
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Sharjah: Former India seamer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad will be the chief coach of Nangarhar franchise in the Afghanistan Premier League starting 5 October.
The inaugural edition will comprise five franchise — Nangarhar Leopards, Kabul Zwanan, Paktia Panthers, Balkh Legends, Kandahar Knights.
File image of Venkatesh Prasad. Reuters
The tournament will be aired on ''DSPORT'', sports channel for Discovery Communications India.
The Nangarhar team will be lead by West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell while Afghanistan''s biggest star Rashid Khan will be captaining Kabul Zwanan.
Veteran Shahid Afridi will lead Paktia Panthers while star Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi will be in charge of Balkh Legends.
Brendon McCullum will be leading Kandahar Knights but the biggest attraction will certainly be Chris Gayle turning up for the Balkh Legends.
The likes of Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammed Nawaz (Nangarhar), Mohammed Nawaz (Balkh) are other notable names.
Updated Date:
Oct 03, 2018
Also See
Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga among other stars to participate in second edition of T10 League
Rohit Sharma jumps to career-best second spot in ICC ODI rankings, Virat Kohli stays on top
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia fights back to finish Tied-5th after first round