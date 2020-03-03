First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in BAN | 2nd ODI Mar 03, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
ACC ER T20 | Match 6 Mar 03, 2020
THA vs HK
Hong Kong beat Thailand by 8 wickets
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in SL Mar 04, 2020
SL vs WI
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Venkatesh Prasad, L Sivaramakrishnan among shortlisted candidates for BCCI selection committee posts

The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday short-listed five candidates, including former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, for interviews to pick two national selectors.

Press Trust of India, Mar 03, 2020 21:50:56 IST

Mumbai: The Karnataka duo of Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi were on Tuesday shortlisted along with three others for the national selectors' job, the interviews for which will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Former India spinners LS Sivaramakrishnan and Rajesh Chauhan have also been called for interviews and so has been former India medium pacer Harvinder Singh. The interviews begin at 11 am local time.

Venkatesh Prasad, L Sivaramakrishnan among shortlisted candidates for BCCI selection committee posts

Representational image. Getty Images

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik shortlisted five candidates to replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow member Gagan Khoda.

As many as 44 applications were received for the two positions and among those who had applied were former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, considered a frontrunner for the job, and former wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia.

"Agarkar's name was very much considered but in the end the CAC shortlisted Siva, Prasad, Chauhan, Joshi and Harvinder. He can be considered when the tenure of the other three selectors (Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Dewan Gandhi) ends," a BCCI official told PTI.

Agarkar not being shortlisted also is an indicator that the Board is likely to stick to the existing zonal policy for the national selectors.

In that case, Harvinder, who has played for Punjab and Railways, can represent Central Zone replacing Khoda while Sivaramakrishnan, Prasad or Joshi can take MSK's place from South Zone.

"India is a huge country and zonal representation is needed," the official added.

Venkatesh Prasad already has some experience in the job, having been part of the junior selection panel. The 50-year-old played 33 Tests and 161 ODIS, taking 96 and 196 wickets respectively.

50-year-old Sivaramakrishan played nine Tests and 16 ODIS and is a known commentator. Harvinder featured in three Tests and 16 ODIs.

The others in the fray, Chauhan and Joshi, played 21 Tests and 35 ODIS, and 15 Tests and 69 ODIs respectively.

The new selection panel will pick the squad for the three ODIs against South Africa, beginning in Dharamsala on 12 March.

The CAC was appointed on 31 January but only had its first meeting on Tuesday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 21:50:56 IST

Tags : BCCI CAC, BCCI Selection Committee, Cricket, Gagan Khoda, Harvinder Singh, L Sivaramakrishnan, MSK Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Sports, SportsTracker, Sunil Joshi, Venkatesh Prasad

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all