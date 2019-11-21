First Cricket
Veda Krishnamurthy to lead 15-member India 'A' squad in upcoming tour of Australia; Anuja Patil appointed her deputy

Press Trust of India, Nov 21, 2019 22:41:12 IST

Kolkata: Middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy will lead a 15-member India 'A' women's team during next month's tour of Australia.

Veda Krishnamurthy to lead 15-member India A squad in upcoming tour of Australia; Anuja Patil appointed her deputy

File image of Veda Krishnamurthy. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

While Veda will lead the side, off-spinner Anuja Patil has been named as her deputy for the tour.

The squad was picked by the All-India Women's Selection Committee after meeting in Kolkata on Thursday.

Young batter Shefali Verma, who was named player-of-the-tournament for her exploits in India's 5-0 T20 series win in the West Indies, has also found a place in the squad.

The squad will include two wicket-keepers in Sushma Verma and Nuzhat Parween.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20 matches during the tour.

India 'A' women's squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (Captain), Anuja Patil (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 22:41:12 IST

