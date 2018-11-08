First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 07, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 06, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 71 runs
SA in AUS Nov 09, 2018
AUS vs SA
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 09, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Usman Khawaja confident of recovering to full fitness in time for first Test against India after undergoing knee surgery

Usman Khawaja's comeback from surgery on his knee is ahead of schedule with the opener Thursday confident of being ready for the first Test against India in December.

Agence France-Presse, November 08, 2018

Sydney: Usman Khawaja's comeback from surgery on his knee is ahead of schedule with the opener Thursday confident of being ready for the first Test against India in December.

The experienced left-hander, who hit a fighting hundred to help Australia scramble to a draw in the first Test against Pakistan last month, has been out of action since the second Test of that series.

File image of Usman Khawaja. Reuters

File image of Usman Khawaja. Reuters

His stability at the top of the order — which is already without the banned Steve Smith and David Warner — has been sorely missed after a string of recent Australian batting capitulations.

He underwent surgery late last month and is already back running.

"I'm 10 kilograms lighter than I was in South Africa maybe seven months ago, so I'm sure that helps the knees in some respects," he told cricket.com.au.

"My recovery is going really well so far. I'm trying to keep it cool, but it's actually going really well.

"I feel like I'm a little bit ahead of where I should be," added the 31-year-old.

"If I keep doing the little things right — looking after my body, being disciplined — hopefully that'll transition to me coming back in time."

Cricket Australia's website said there was a chance Khawaja could play in Queensland's Sheffield Shield match against Victoria starting on 27 November.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2018

Tags : Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Australia Vs India 2018, Cricket, Pakistan, Queensland, Sheffield Shield, SportsTracker, Usman Khawaja

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all