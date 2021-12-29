Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

USA vs Ireland one-day cricket series cancelled after COVID concerns

  • Agence France-Presse
  • December 29th, 2021
  • 10:51:50 IST

Miami: The USA vs Ireland one day international cricket series scheduled for this week has been cancelled over Covid-related concerns, USA Cricket said Tuesday.

The federation had already cancelled one of the three scheduled matches, but had hoped to play the remaining two on Wednesday and Thursday.

A man is tested for COVID-19, at a walk-up testing site run by Nomi Health, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. Officials in Miami-Dade County have opened two new coronavirus testing sites and extended hours at Zoo Miami in response to an increased demand. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"While all players in both current playing squads have returned negative Covid results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two of the Irish players being deemed as 'close contacts,'" USA Cricket said in a statement.

The latest Covid concerns — following positive tests for an umpire and members of the US squad — "meant that both boards have regrettably agreed to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches."

The USA and Ireland each won a T20 international in the opening two games of Ireland's tour.

The Irish touring party are scheduled to leave Florida for Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday for their series against the West Indies.

The two support staff members who tested positive will remain in isolation in Florida before they travel.

Updated Date: December 29, 2021 10:51:50 IST

