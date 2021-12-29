USA vs Ireland one-day cricket series cancelled after COVID concerns

Miami: The USA vs Ireland one day international cricket series scheduled for this week has been cancelled over Covid-related concerns, USA Cricket said Tuesday.
The federation had already cancelled one of the three scheduled matches, but had hoped to play the remaining two on Wednesday and Thursday.
"While all players in both current playing squads have returned negative Covid results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two of the Irish players being deemed as 'close contacts,'" USA Cricket said in a statement.
The latest Covid concerns — following positive tests for an umpire and members of the US squad — "meant that both boards have regrettably agreed to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches."
The USA and Ireland each won a T20 international in the opening two games of Ireland's tour.
The Irish touring party are scheduled to leave Florida for Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday for their series against the West Indies.
The two support staff members who tested positive will remain in isolation in Florida before they travel.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The forecast is based on the assumption that India will follow the trends of rise in cases seen in many countries globally driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
The league and the union were already prepared to start daily testing on Friday for those who have yet to receive booster shots, and now may simply widen those plans.
England were given the all-clear barely 45 minutes before play was due to begin, with the start pushed back half an hour until 11am (0000 GMT) to give them a chance to warm-up.