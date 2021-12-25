Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

USA vs Ireland: First ODI cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases in umpiring team

  • The Associated Press
  • December 25th, 2021
  12:00:34 IST

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: USA Cricket says the first one-day cricket international between the Americans and Ireland scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team.

“USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so," the US statement said Friday.

It said one umpire tested positive for COVID-19, but the other three scheduled to officiate were deemed close contacts, so none of the crew would be available for the match.

The second one-day match is scheduled for Tuesday and the third next Thursday, both also in Fort Lauderdale.

The teams split a two-match Twenty20 series, with the US upsetting Ireland in the first match but Ireland winning the second.

