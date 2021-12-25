USA vs Ireland: First ODI cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases in umpiring team

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: USA Cricket says the first one-day cricket international between the Americans and Ireland scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team.

“USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so," the US statement said Friday.

📡MEDIA RELEASE: First One Day International scheduled for December 26th between USA and Ireland cancelled The 2nd and 3rd ODIs, currently scheduled for the 28th and 30th of December, will go ahead as planned FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/eTMjzfVfGo — USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 25, 2021

It said one umpire tested positive for COVID-19, but the other three scheduled to officiate were deemed close contacts, so none of the crew would be available for the match.

The second one-day match is scheduled for Tuesday and the third next Thursday, both also in Fort Lauderdale.

The teams split a two-match Twenty20 series, with the US upsetting Ireland in the first match but Ireland winning the second.