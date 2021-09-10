USA cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra smacks six sixes in over against Papua New Guinea

Paris: Jaskaran Malhotra joined an exclusive group of cricketers by hitting six sixes in an over on Thursday for the United States in a one-day international against Papua New Guinea in Oman.

The Indian-born Malhotra blasted an unbeaten 173 off 124 balls, featuring four fours and 16 sixes. His innings was all the more remarkable as the only US player to score more than 22 runs in a total of 271 for 9.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smacked each delivery from seam bowler Gaudi Toka for six in the final over after becoming the first American to make an ODI hundred.

The US, who gained ODI status in 2019, won the first match of the series on Monday by seven wickets.

1⃣7⃣3⃣* off 124 balls for @JaskaranUSA! - 1⃣6⃣ x 6⃣s (2nd highest to @Eoin16 with 17)

- Highest score by No. 5⃣ batsman in ODIs (going past @ABdeVilliers17 162)

-💯off 102 balls, then 73 in just 22 balls!

- 2nd cricketer in ODI history to hit 6 x 6s in over (after @hershybru) pic.twitter.com/VdckhSm24Y — USA Cricket (@usacricket) September 9, 2021

In March, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard became the third player to hit six sixes in international cricket against Sri Lanka, joining former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs and India's Yuvraj Singh.