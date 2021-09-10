Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

USA cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra smacks six sixes in over against Papua New Guinea

  • Agence France-Presse
  • September 10th, 2021
  • 0:25:58 IST

Paris: Jaskaran Malhotra joined an exclusive group of cricketers by hitting six sixes in an over on Thursday for the United States in a one-day international against Papua New Guinea in Oman.

The Indian-born Malhotra blasted an unbeaten 173 off 124 balls, featuring four fours and 16 sixes. His innings was all the more remarkable as the only US player to score more than 22 runs in a total of 271 for 9.

USA batsman Jaskaran Malhotra Image courtesy: Twitter/@USACricket

USA batsman Jaskaran Malhotra Image courtesy: Twitter/@USACricket

The wicketkeeper-batsman smacked each delivery from seam bowler Gaudi Toka for six in the final over after becoming the first American to make an ODI hundred.

The US, who gained ODI status in 2019, won the first match of the series on Monday by seven wickets.

In March, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard became the third player to hit six sixes in international cricket against Sri Lanka, joining former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs and India's Yuvraj Singh.

 

Updated Date: September 10, 2021 00:25:58 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Sourav Ganguly biopic announced, to be produced by Luv films
Entertainment

Sourav Ganguly biopic announced, to be produced by Luv films

The date of release for the Sourav Ganguly biopic has still not been revealed.

'I will become a better coach', Justin Langer says team is in a better place after talks with senior Australia players
First Cricket News

'I will become a better coach', Justin Langer says team is in a better place after talks with senior Australia players

Langer came under intense scrutiny in the wake of recent consecutive white-ball series losses to the West Indies and Bangladesh, with friction over his intense leadership and mood swings again resurfacing.

Ramiz Raja set to take over as PCB chairman as Ehsan Mani steps down
First Cricket News

Ramiz Raja set to take over as PCB chairman as Ehsan Mani steps down

An official of the PCB confirmed that Mani was no longer chairman of the board as his tenure ended on 25 August.