First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Feb 12, 2020
NEP vs USA
Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Feb 11, 2020
USA vs OMA
Oman beat USA by 92 runs
ENG in SA Feb 12, 2020
SA vs ENG
Buffalo Park, East London
UGA in QAT Feb 12, 2020
QAT vs UGA
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

USA collapse for miserable 35 all out against Nepal, equal Zimbabwe for lowest ODI total

USA's 35 run total is the joint lowest in ODI history and matches Zimbabwe's 16-year-old unwanted record.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 12, 2020 13:09:54 IST

United States of America suffered a miserable collapse to lose eight wickets for nine runs to be bowled out for just 35 against Nepal in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture in Kirtipur. The 35-run total is the joint lowest in ODI history as the USA equalled Zimbabwe's 16-year-old unwanted record. In 2004, Zimbabwe fell apart to be dismissed for just 35 against Sri Lanka in Harare.

USA collapse for miserable 35 all out against Nepal, equal Zimbabwe for lowest ODI total

Sandeep Lamichhane took six wickets against USA. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Cricket Association of Nepal-CAN

Experienced Sandeep Lamichhane picked up six wickets with the remaining four going to Sushan Bhari. Xavier Marshall top-scored for the USA, with 16 runs, and was the only player to reach double figures. Marshall and Monank Patel took the USA to 23/1 before the wickets started to fall at regular intervals. Two wickets fell in the eighth over, one in the ninth, one in 10th, two in 11th and the final two in 12th over.

In reply, chasing a meagre 36 runs from 50 overs, Nepal suffered an equally dire start losing both openers Gyanendra Malla and Subash Khakurel cheaply to Nosthush Kenjige. From 2/2 in the second over, Paras Khadka and Dipendra Singh Airee steered Nepal past the finishing line.

The win, by 8 wickets and with 268 balls to spare, puts Nepal in the list of biggest victors. The 268-ball win margin is the fourth biggest in ODI history and trails England (277 balls, vs Canada in 1979), Sri Lanka (274 balls, vs Zimbabwe in 2001) and Sri Lanka again (272 balls, vs Canada in 2003).

USA occupy second place in the league standings with 12 points from 12 matches played — 6 wins and 6 lost. Nepal, meanwhile, are sixth having played just four matches thus far, winning two and losing two, to accumulate 4 points.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 13:09:54 IST

Tags : ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Nepal Cricket, Nepal Cricket Team, Sandeep Lamichhane, USA Cricket, USA Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all