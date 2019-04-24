Windhoek: The United States on Wednesday sealed one-day international status for the first time with a third straight victory at the World Cricket League Division Two event in Namibia.
The victorious USA team pose after their win over Hong Kong. Image credit: Twitter/@usacricket
The Americans, whose only previous experience of ODI cricket was at the 2004 Champions Trophy, thrashed Hong Kong by 84 runs to wrap up a top-four place in the six-team competition.
There will be 20 ODI nations after the end of the tournament, with the top four sides to join Scotland, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal and the Netherlands in having temporary status.
After an opening loss to Oman, the US beat Namibia and Papua New Guinea to leave themselves one win away from their target.
Former West Indies batsman Xavier Marshall hit 100 as the Americans made 280-8 batting first on Wednesday, with Hong Kong managing just 196-7 in their run chase.
Oman have also secured their ODI status, leaving Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Canada and Hong Kong to fight it out for the remaining two places.
Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 22:50:09 IST
