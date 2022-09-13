Urvashi Rautela says 'sorry' to Rishabh Pant, hints end to long-lasting controversy

Social media exchanges between actress-model Urvashi Rautela and India cricketer Rishabh Pant have been a buzzing topic across the internet. While both of them have been silent regarding the matter for some time, we have come across an Instagram clip that sparks it again.

The Bollywood actress has now taken the initiative to put an end to the saga. While featuring in an interview with an Instagram page, Instant Bollywood, Rautela can be heard saying “sorry” to her “Mr RP” whom she pointed out at the very beginning of the controversy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

During the conversation, the interviewer asked Rautela if she wanted to convey any message to Rishabh Pant. The actress remained silent for some moments and then said, “Seedhi baat, no bakwas. That’s why I am not doing any bakwas.” Then the interviewer went on to insist on her. In the end, the two-time Miss Universe India winner said, “I am sorry,” by folding her hands.

As internet users were keeping track of the matter, this video also grabbed much attention from them. Since being surfaced on the internet, the clip has received over 1.5 million views and more than 1 lakh users have liked it so far. The comment section saw uncountable laughing emojis. A lot of commenters mentioned Pant sending the message to him.

The controversy arose after Rautela claimed in an interview that some “RP” from the Delhi Capitals unit had waited almost 10 hours at a hotel lobby where the actress was staying. Though, there was no clear mention of Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter – following the comment – shared an Instagram story. Without taking any name, Pant alleged that she lied throughout the interview to increase her popularity.

As expected, this was not the end, as the Hate Story 4 actress branded Rishabh as a “cougar hunter” in a subtle dig. She also posted on Instagram Stories and referred to Pant as “chotuu bhaiya.”

Amid the scenario, Rautela visited the Dubai International Stadium to watch India’s Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in which Pant was sidelined. That incident also triggered a meme fest across the internet.