An emergent meeting on the 2023 Asia Cup venue is likely to take place in the next “7-10 days”, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said.

The presidents of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are currently in Ahmedabad to witness the IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, and will be having a discussion on the sidelines in a bid to determine the Asia Cup hosts.

The BCCI SGM was held on 27 May, and Jay Shah, who is also the ACC president, said that there would be information on the Asia Cup after a meeting with Asia Cup members.

“The future of the Asia Cup 2023 will be decided once we have a meeting with the ACC members (Test playing nations) and the Associate nations,” Shah was quoted as saying by News18.

“Emergent ACC meeting likely in next 7-10 days. In person or virtual but a meeting is likely to be called where views of other members of the ACC on Asia Cup will also be shared and discussed,” Shah added.

Pakistan hold the hosting rights for this year’s Asia Cup, and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has repeatedly stressed the fact that at least a few matches be held in Pakistan.

Sethi had suggested a “hybrid model” where India could play their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue while other teams play in Pakistan.

The hybrid model would require financial and logistical planning, and would require the teams to travel a lot more.

It’s not that difficult to understand the feasibility. It’s an ODI match. Will start at 1:30 pm and end around 9:30 pm in the night and then teams will have to travel to another country. ACC members will talk and decide on the feasibility of that,” a senior official in the know of things said, as per the report.