Updated ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table: India climb to 4th spot after 2-0 win over Sri Lanka

India climbed to the fourth spot after beating Sri Lanka 2-0 in the Test series at home. India dominated the series and won both the Tests inside three days. It helped them amass crucial points on the World Test Championship table after a slow start to the 2021-23 cycle which saw them start fifth in the table coming into the Sri Lanka series. They have climbed one spot now. Sri Lanka who had started at the top of the table before the series, have slipped to fifth spot after the series loss against India.

The first cycle of the ICC World Test Championship was won by New Zealand when they beat England in Southampton in the final in June 2021.

For the second cycle, the points system is revised. The cycle will stretch from 2021 to 2023 and according to the new points system, all matches will be contested for the same number of points. There are 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. This is different from the first cycle where each series was worth the same number of points which was then altered due to COVID-19. The teams were then ranked on the basis of the percentage of points earned from the total points accumulated.

In this, each of the nine teams will play six series — three home and three away. The teams will continue to rank on the percentage of points basis to standardise the imbalance in the number of matches played by the teams.

Below is the updated points table for the second cycle of the World Test Championship:

Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Tied N/R Points PCT 1 Australia 6 4 0 2 0 0 56 77.77 2 Pakistan 5 3 1 1 0 0 40 66.66 3 South Africa 5 3 2 0 0 0 36 60 4 India 12 6 3 2 1 0 77 58.33 5 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 0 0 24 50 6 New Zealand 6 2 3 1 0 0 28 38.88 7 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 0 12 25 8 West Indies 5 1 3 1 0 0 14 23.33 9 England 10 1 6 3 0 1 14 11.67

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.