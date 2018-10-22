First Cricket
United Arab Emirates vs Australia, LIVE cricket score, Only T20I in Abu Dhabi

Catch the LIVE scores and updates from Only T20I between UAE and Australia being played in Abu Dhabi.

FirstCricket Staff, October 22, 2018

52/3
Overs
12.0
R/R
4.33
Fours
2
Sixes
2
Extras
1

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard

Toss news: United Arab Emirates captain Rohan Mustafa won the toss and opted to bat first in the only T20I against Australia. This is not the full-fledged Australian side as many of the members had just played 2- match Test series against Pakistan in UAE. However, even then the Chris Lynn-led side has enough mettle to beat UAE in this match comprehensively. It also gives an opportunity for UAE to see where they land in T20Is when it comes to playing big sides.

UAE captain Rohan Mustafa and Australia captain Chris Lynn. AFP

UAE captain Rohan Mustafa and Australia captain Chris Lynn. AFP

Australia (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Ashfaq Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa(c), Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Ghulam Shabber(w), Imran Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018

